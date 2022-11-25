Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
City of Bend begins community survey for council goal-setting, will offer online version soon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking community feedback to guide priorities and direction for the next two years. People in Bend may receive a call or a text in early December, asking participants to answer questions about the city and its services. The community survey intends...
KTVZ
Bend family struggling with challenges of ALS gets happy surprise assist
The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
KTVZ
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
KTVZ
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Comments / 0