ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Bend family struggling with challenges of ALS gets happy surprise assist

The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Snow on the way for the mountains

We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy