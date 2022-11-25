ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Reports: Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze hired by Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. – Auburn’s short list for a coach to replace the fired Bryan Harsin appears to have ended with a former Ole Miss coach. Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Chris Low reported Auburn will soon be announcing the hiring of Hugh Freeze. Freeze coached at Ole Miss from...
It’s Official! Ole Miss Finalizes New Contract, Commits to Future with Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Under head coach Lane Kiffin‘s leadership, Ole Miss Football has experienced unprecedented levels of success, and the university is committed to continuing that momentum into the future. Kiffin, who informed his team of the news prior to last week’s game, has inked a new contract, it was announced Tuesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.
