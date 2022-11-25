Read full article on original website
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid, contradicting her statement last year that she wouldn't enter the race if Trump opted to run again. “We are...
Business Insider
Twitter continues to see a 'significant decline' in advertising losses: report
CEO Elon Musk attacked Apple, accusing it of censorship and claiming the company "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter.
Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, and another leader of the right-wing group, were found guilty on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, an important win for the Justice Department.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits
British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
