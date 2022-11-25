Man Stabbed Near Belltown

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday morning near Belltown.

Shortly after 1130 a.m., a victim called 911 to report he had been stabbed on 3rd Avenue between Blanchard St and Virginia St. The victim was walking on 3rd Ave when an unknown suspect came from behind and stabbed him in the back. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The weapon was not recovered, and a description of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police and Seattle Fire responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this assault should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.