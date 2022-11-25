Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Croatia vs Canada, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.
US Soccer Looks to Advance Past Dutch in World Cup: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The Americans have prevailed. Two goals were enough to carry the United States men’s national soccer team to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT won its third and final Group B game over Iran, scoring in the 38th minute on Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal and holding on in the second half with impeccable defense.
Iran vs USA, live! Score, updates, live stream link, USMNT lineup
The USA seeks a return to the knockout rounds and that’ll only come with a win over Iran at 2pm ET Tuesday inside Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor. It doesn’t matter what Wales does vs England at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan because England already has four points and a draw would give Iran four as well.
Stowaways rescued from perch on ship’s rudder in Spain’s Canary Islands
Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.
Canelo Álvarez Threatens Lionel Messi for Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico in Locker Room Video
In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
Fans Are Elated After Pulisic Scores USA's Second Goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The second goal for the USMNT is in the books for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to star-studded forward Christian Pulisic, in the 38th minute, the USMNT claimed the lead in Tuesday’s Group B matchup against Iran with. The score is 1-0 . Oh, and the United States...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury Vs. Iran
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
