NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Croatia vs Canada, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.
US Soccer Looks to Advance Past Dutch in World Cup: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The Americans have prevailed. Two goals were enough to carry the United States men’s national soccer team to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT won its third and final Group B game over Iran, scoring in the 38th minute on Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal and holding on in the second half with impeccable defense.
Iran vs USA, live! Score, updates, live stream link, USMNT lineup

The USA seeks a return to the knockout rounds and that’ll only come with a win over Iran at 2pm ET Tuesday inside Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor. It doesn’t matter what Wales does vs England at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan because England already has four points and a draw would give Iran four as well.
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury Vs. Iran

The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...

