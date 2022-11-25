Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow for some, rain for others Tuesday along with gusty winds
SEATTLE - Get ready for a messy and tricky evening commute. After starting the day with some flurries in Central and South Puget Sound, even heavier precipitation is on tap Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even though this storm is nearly upon us, there remains uncertainty in the storm's timing, totals...
FOX 28 Spokane
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
q13fox.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow falling in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY as lowland snow returns to Western Washington, causing slick and messy conditions on the roads. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday. Areas highlighted below (blue map) can expect significant snow (relative to the area) accumulation. Mountain passes are looking at the potential for up to 2 feet of snow! Get ready for pass delays and potential closures.
Update | More snow in Tri-Cities forecast. Heavy snow coming to I-90’s Snoqualmie Pass
Seattle will be snowier than Tri-Cities this week
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
Weather around Puget Sound will be a ‘doozy’ with chances of snow
It’s not often you hear the word “doozy,” but the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted out that “this week will be a doozy, weather-wise.”. Of course, the big question is ‘will it snow in Seattle this week?’ KIRO Newsradio has the very latest: maybe, maybe not.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
KXL
Winter Storm Warnings In Effect In Oregon and Washington
For the South Washington Cascades- including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,. Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM PST. Expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two. inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must...
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
q13fox.com
Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to 3″ snow expected
Local @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder concurs with the National Weather Service that we may see snow in the South King County region this week, but it will likely be mixed with rain. As is typical with weather predictions for the Northwest, experts aren’t sure when, where or how much of the...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
koze.com
Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
pullmanradio.com
First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Could Bring Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Midweek
The first major winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Palouse midweek. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Latah County with gusts potentially reaching 35 MPH. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow in Whitman County.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
KOMO News
Cold weather shelters around western Washington open ahead of winter storm
WASHINGTON — With freezing temperatures and potential snow headed to Washington this week, multiple local agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places in Snohomish, King...
klcc.org
Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday
Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
