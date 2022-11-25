ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

A STRONG winter storm is on the move!

A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Lowland snow falling in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY as lowland snow returns to Western Washington, causing slick and messy conditions on the roads. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday. Areas highlighted below (blue map) can expect significant snow (relative to the area) accumulation. Mountain passes are looking at the potential for up to 2 feet of snow! Get ready for pass delays and potential closures.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KXL

Winter Storm Warnings In Effect In Oregon and Washington

For the South Washington Cascades- including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,. Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley, a winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 AM PST. Expect heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two. inches. Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
SEATTLE, WA
klcc.org

Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.
OREGON STATE

