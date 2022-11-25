A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO