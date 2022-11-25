Read full article on original website
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon – see all this weekend’s best deals
Lenovo knows a thing or two about making productivity laptops and we’re big fans of its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon series. The latest Gen 10 model is a stellar professional laptop for Windows fans – and even better, it’s $1,289 down from $2,879 on Lenovo’s website.
Cyber Monday 2022: the best early tech deals under $25 available now
While much of our Cyber Monday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these early Cyber Monday deals under $25 you can grab now.
6 Musts From Anima Mundi’s Black Friday Weekend Sale
IT’S THAT FUNNY time of year, where all of our favorite brands have their biggest sales of the year, and we wonder – do I stock up for myself or actually shop for gifts? The answer is always a bit of both, especially when we’re talking about 25% off an entire brand like Anima Mundi.
Is it me or is $99 for a 1TB micro SD card an insanely good deal?
Cyber Monday is not always about the big-ticket items. You know what I mean: that 65-inch 4K TV for $499, that King-sized mattress for $870 (opens in new tab), or that Air Fryer for $54.99. Sometimes, it’s about the little stuff. I mean really little stuff, like a 1TB SD card that can fit on the tip of one finger.
The Best Gaming Laptops – Holidays 2022
For the second year in a row, the Razer Blade 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 receive the top mention for the best gaming laptops overall. Both are stunning machines, so picking between them is really a matter of personal choice, but we really love the look and feel of the Blade 15, as well as the multitude of spec options.
How Singapore is turning to tech to keep tabs on its trees
For a city known around the world as a bustling hub of commerce and trade, one of the most striking things about Singapore is just how green it is. Despite open space being at a premium, nature is a vital part of the island nation’s psyche, with citizens flocking to parks, beaches and gardens in their down time, and in a city where the future is constantly being reinvented, what better way to make sure its greenry persists than via smart technology?
Microsoft to head off the EU’s January deadline with concessions to secure its Activision acquisition
Why it matters: Microsoft’s enormous $69 billion offer to acquire Activision Blizzard King is facing harsher scrutiny from regulators worldwide, mainly concerning the future of Activision’s Call of Duty franchise. Reports indicate Redmond will continue offering concessions to speed up the deal. On Monday, sources told Reuters that...
Kensington’s new SlimBlade Pro trackball mouse lets you hook it up wirelessly
Kensington’s new version of its SlimBlade trackball mouse has a big improvement over the original model: wireless connectivity. With the SlimBlade Pro, which Kensington announced on Tuesday, you’ll be able to connect the trackball to your PC or Mac via Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle (via 9to5Mac).
Musk Superfans Attempt ‘Elon Goat Token’ Promotion With This 30-Foot Metal Statue
Over 21,000 cryptocurrencies are known to be in existence currently, with new ones made every day. One such fresh project, dedicated to Elon Musk recently made it to the headlines. The creators behind the ‘Elon Goat Token (EGT)’, who claim to be Musk’s ‘superfans’, delivered a rather unique statue to Tesla’s Austin office that has Musk’s head attached to the body of a goat, while riding a rocket. The EGT creators were aiming at gaining some promotion for their project with Musk’s acknowledgement — but that did not happen.
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Shuts Down Amid Industry Challenges – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfront has announced its intention to cease operations in the coming months, citing challenges facing the industry. The U.S. trading platform, backed by Japan’s social media giant Line, indicated the decision is unrelated to the collapse of FTX. Line-Supported Digital Asset Exchange Bitfront Suspends New Sign-ups Bitfront,...
Windows 11 gaming bug has been cured – but not for everyone
Windows 11’s latest version has suffered at the hands of a bug that messes quite badly with gaming performance for some users, leading to the 22H2 update being blocked on those PCs to prevent the problem manifesting – but the good news is that upgrade block has now been partially lifted.
Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Microsoft is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 56,350 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said. The US software giant and Xbox maker announced the...
The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
Ubisoft’s troubled The Settlers reboot has resurfaced once again — with an updated name and release date. Dubbed “The Settlers: New Allies,” the medieval city-building strategy game is not set to arrive February 17, 2023 on PC. Moreover, a version for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, and Nvidia GeForce Now is in development too — with full cross-play support. As The Settlers: New Allies PC pre-orders go live on the official website, creative director Christian Hagedorn has detailed what’s changed since the last delay. Fully reimagined from the ground up, The Settlers reboot was announced four years ago with a 2019 release date, before getting delayed several times.
JioGamesCloud: Reliance’s New Cloud Gaming Service Now Available in Beta to Everyone
JioGamesCloud is now available for beta early access to everyone. Announced three years ago at a Reliance AGM event, the Indian cloud gaming service attempts to bring high-quality titles to its platform, including the likes of Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, and more. Though to be fair, most of its lineup is unheard of mobile titles. Interested users can sign up for the JioGamesCloud beta programme and test out games from its catalogue, across the JioGames Android app, their web browsers, and the JioFiber set-top box. Games are available to play instantly without the requirement for any downloads, installations, or updates.
Windows 11 Will Soon Have a VPN Status Indicator on the Network Icon
Virtual Private Networks (VPN) have been a godsend to users who choose to browse through the internet incognito. Reports say that Windows 11 may be on its way to adding a system tray indicator, which will let the user know if their PC is connected to a VPN. A VPN server will provide several IP addresses, which can be used to mask the home IP address of a user from websites or other online services.
South Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Accused of Instigating Token Removal – Featured Bitcoin News
According to the CEO of Wemade, Henry Chang, the South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit was the brains behind the Digital Asset Exchange Joint Consultative Body (DAXA)’s decision to delist WEMIX. The Wemade CEO accused Upbit of applying different standards and of failing to furnish his company with the token supply guidelines.
WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself • TechCrunch
Called ‘Message Yourself’, the feature lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp. On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has begun rolling out globally.
