FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
FOX Sports
Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive
Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
Tennis-Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal admitted that "a part of his life left" with Roger Federer when his great rival retired from tennis -- with both players left an emotional wreck on court after the Swiss played his last ever competitive match in September at the Laver Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: England-USA ends in scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States, as both teams battled to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction]. You can watch this game and every...
A chalet girl at the world's most luxurious ski destination shares what the winter wonderland for the wealthy is like. Take a look around.
Courchevel 1850 is a ritzy ski resort in the French Alps with Gucci gondolas, 5-star chalets, and skiers toting designer shopping bags on chairlifts.
FOX Sports
Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?
AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica
Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar. Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
FOX Sports
Messi summons magic in time to rescue Argentina against Mexico
LUSAIL, Qatar — For the first 63 minutes of Argentina's surprisingly crucial second match at the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi was the picture of frustration. Toggling between the right flank and the center of the field, he barely touched the ball against a Mexico team hellbent on containing him.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Why Germany is real winner of Costa Rica vs. Japan
Costa Rica got a taste of redemption from its 7-0 loss to Spain by beating Japan 1-0 on a late goal from Keysher Fuller. But while the Ticos were the team that picked up three points, Germany might be the real winner — former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan explain why on "World Cup Now."
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
FOX Sports
Robert Lewandowski's first World Cup goal lifts Poland over Saudi Arabia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday, as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!. Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What's going on with Belgium?
On the heels of an uninspiring performance against Canada, Belgium once again looked lifeless against Morocco, only this time it came with a price, as the Red Devils fell to the Moroccans 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and...
Action News Jax
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Australia vs. Tunisia
Australia got its first win of the tournament Saturday by beating Tunisia 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium. Mitchell Duke scored the lone goal of the match, but were there any other standout performers?. Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad each picked their Man of...
FOX Sports
Why VAR correctly awarded red card against Wales keeper
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — For 85 minutes Friday, Iran thoroughly outplayed Wales with absolutely nothing to show for it. They were sharper. They were more dangerous. They sent four shots on target — not including the two posts they hit in the second half — and 19 overall, yet they couldn't manage to get the goal they so deserved.
