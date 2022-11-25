Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
With talisman Neymar ruled out, the burden of carrying favorites Brazil into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will likely fall on Richarlison against Switzerland. PSG forward Neymar is out of the group stages at least, after a nasty ankle injury in the opening 2-0 win over...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable
It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News
Can USA beat Netherlands at World Cup? USMNT has a chance against Dutch in Round of 16 knockout stage
The United States ground out a gutsy win over Iran in the final match of their 2022 World Cup group stage slate, sealing a date with the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While fans are still celebrating the victory, which came at a time when a win was the only result that would see the USMNT through, the focus now turns to their next opponent.
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News
USA player ratings, grades vs Iran as Pulisic goal sends USMNT into World Cup knockout stage
The United States produced an ugly but gritty performance when it mattered most, downing Iran 1-0 in their final group-stage match to secure a place in the World Cup knockout stage. Christian Pulisic's career-defining goal saw the United States through, but it came at a huge cost, as the 23-year-old...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group B match as Christian Pulisic puts the USA in front
It's a winner-take-all match in Group B as the USA face Iran with a knockout-round berth on the line. Iran can advance with a win or draw to its first knockout stage in history, while the USA need a win at all costs to go through for the first time since 2014.
Sporting News
Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media
Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News
Why was Cristiano Ronaldo not credited with Portugal's first goal against Uruguay? FIFA explain World Cup call
FIFA have revealed why Portugal's opener against Uruguay was not awarded to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old frontman thought he had his second effort of the 2022 World Cup when the deadlock was broken in a cagey Group H encounter on Monday. Ronaldo believed he...
Sporting News
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
Sporting News
McKenzie reveals 'ultimate goal' as he looks to make Test rugby return
World Cup hopeful Damian McKenzie has revealed his “ultimate goal” for next year, as the playmaker looks to make his return to international rugby. The Rugby World Cup is an incredibly unique celebration of the sport, as players and coaches realise their dreams of representing their countries on the biggest stage – while fans dare to dream.
Sporting News
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
Comments / 0