Comments / 225

The Captain
4d ago

Russia, now you know where the Nazis went after the war. Putin is the new Hitler, someday in the near future when you want to call someone evil instead of calling them Hitler you will call them Putin.

Minion's Alter-Ego
4d ago

Russia is slowly but surely setting the stage whereby it feels emboldened & justified (through its own perverse moral judgements) into doing whatever it takes to completely overwhelm Ukraine.

cheri Sandles
4d ago

Canada speaks English, so should the USA invade Canada? Absolutely NO! Invading another country no matter what language they have is WRONG! This is pure evil what putin is doing! I have NO RESPECT for putin n his sidekicks.

