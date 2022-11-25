Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Property Demand Slides 44% After Market-Rocking Mini-Budget, Study Shows
Demand for U.K. residential properties nearly halved year-on-year in the four weeks to Nov. 20 following the government's chaotic budget, property website Zoopla found. New sales fell 28% over the period. Zoopla's report said current dynamics were a "shake-out rather than a pre-cursor to a housing crash". Prices are widely...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch Now: ETF Edge on Tactics for Tax Loss Harvesting
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
Business Insider
Twitter continues to see a 'significant decline' in advertising losses: report
CEO Elon Musk attacked Apple, accusing it of censorship and claiming the company "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets face a new test this week after protests broke out across China (more on this below). The unrest, driven by rage over the Chinese government's draconian Covid controls, sapped Asian stocks and appeared to weigh on early sentiment before U.S. markets opened. Last week, stocks closed on a positive note after the Thanksgiving-shortened frame. This week, though, we're back to business as usual. More earnings are on deck, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday, Salesforce on Wednesday and Kroger on Thursday. Friday will bring the October jobs report, which will fuel a new wave of speculation about the Federal Reserve's next move in its battle against inflation. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 2% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
Patagonia Sues Gap, Claims Rival Copied Design of Fleece Pullover
Gap claims the Snap-T fleece is a redesigned item from the company's archive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week
BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The global economy needs to find a more solid footing before most stock markets to break out of their torpor, according to market strategists polled by Reuters who have broadly cut their 2023 forecasts compared with three months ago.
