Read full article on original website
Chris Griffith
4d ago
Neither were thinking straight I suspect. Never head out on a trail without survival gear. And check the weather!!! 30° and dry conditions is easily survivable if prepared. RIP.
Reply(1)
5
Only a movie
4d ago
Read the papers. Going overnight in the mountains can cost you your life if you are not prepared.
Reply
6
NavyMomVeteranToo
4d ago
Why do people continue to go under prepared after knowing this can happen..condolence to the families...
Reply
3
Related
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say
A married couple's hiking trip in a Utah national park turned deadly when they started experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, leading to the wife's death, officials said.
Woman found dead, husband rescued in Zion National Park
A woman was found dead Wednesday, and her husband — who was rescued — reported that the couple suffered hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Zion National Park in Utah, officials said. The two were discovered Wednesday morning by visitors in the Narrows — a gorge considered...
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
americanmilitarynews.com
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hikers Capture Wild Footage Of Mountain Lion Pouncing On A Deer At Big Bend National Park
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Annoyed Elk Chases Down Stupid Tourist In Estes Park, Colorado
Some people just need to learn the hard way. As unfortunate as that is, we see nearly everyday on here. Time and time again these people make poor decision and get far to close to large animals that can seriously ruin their whole day. Elk are massive. Bull elk can...
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains.The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Authorities said she is "overdue" and encouraged any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo to notify New Hampshire state police. She is described to be 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants. The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said Monday – day two of the search – that they deployed more than 60 ground searchers in addition to air support. They said would resume searching on Tuesday.The unit also said temperatures along the ridge reaches about 0 degrees, with winds between 30 to 40 miles per hour. Charlie Stewart, who is with the search team, told CBS affiliate WGME that she may not have been equipped properly for the cold."She was wearing sneakers potentially some wind pants, not really ready for what the temperatures are right now," he said.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Colorado Teen Dies Trying to Rescue Two Girls Trapped in Icy Lake
A Colorado teen has reportedly passed away after attempting to rescue two girls who were trapped in an icy lake earlier this week. According to WSMV, Dylan Whittenberg became trapped under icy water as he and another boy tried to rescue two girls from Crystal Lake in Roxborough on Tuesday (November 22nd). Residents nearby helped save the three other kids. Unfortunately, a dive team had to recover Whittenberg. The teen died on Thursday (November 24th) after being flown to a different hospital. He just turned 14 at the time of his death.
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
The passenger was reported missing by his sister around midday Thursday before the Coast Guard and neighboring vessels spotted him in the water hours later The man who fell overboard from the Carnival ship Valor on Thursday and who was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard could have been in the water for as long as 15 hours, authorities have confirmed. "We greatly appreciate the efforts of all, most especially the U.S. Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water," Matt Lupoli, Carnival's senior manager of public relations...
Body of missing hiker found days after disappearance in New Hampshire mountains
The body of Emily Sotelo, a 19-year-old woman who went missing while on a hike in New Hampshire, has been found. Sotelo was last seen on Sunday morning, when she was dropped off at a campground in Fraconia, N.H. Sotelo said that she had plans to hike three mountains in the area, according to the state's fish and game law enforcement division. On Sunday evening, the division said that Sotelo was "overdue" and asked the public for help finding Sotelo.
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Winter
These parks in Texas, California, Utah and other states are perfect for a visit during the cooler months.
2 people, 3 dogs rescued from boat by Alcatraz Island
SAN FRANCISCO -- A boat collided against rocks on the west side of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Saturday morning.San Francisco Fire Department received an initial call about the boat, with two people and three dogs on board, at approximately 9:55 a.m.The Coast Guard and fire officials worked swiftly to rescue the occupants by 10:35 a.m.The boat was recovered with no environmental hazard, according to the San Francisco fire department.There were no injuries reported.
NBC News
548K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9