Dallas, TX

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Be The Perfect Co-Star For Luka Doncic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

Luka Doncic needs help on the Dallas Mavericks and Reddit discussed who would be his ideal co-star.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is arguably one of the most gifted superstars in the league today. His control over the ball and ability to score and create at his size is incredible to watch. Doncic also has proven he has true superstar potential, putting up monster stats in the regular season and then making them even better against tougher opponents in the playoffs.

Doncic took the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals last season , an incredible achievement for a team most people thought would be play-in fodder. However, the ceiling of this Mavs team and their success is intrinsically tied to the front office bringing him a co-star, something they have failed to do in 5 seasons. Things don't change, and Luka could be on his way out the door in 2026.

NBA fans played fantasy general manager on Reddit and discussed the absolute best fit required in a co-star for Doncic.

All these answers make sense, as Luka can take any player's offensive ability and magnify it with his ability to attract attention and create, His best fit would be someone who can cover up his defensive deficiencies. Giannis Antetokounmpo is as perfect as a fit gets next to Doncic, but it won't isn't likely to happen.

Does Luka Doncic Really Need A Co-Star?

The Mavericks are not a well-constructed team right now, yet Doncic is able to overachieve consistently with this roster. Instead of focusing their attention on getting a co-star at the expense of depth, the Mavs could easily build a roster of high-performing role-players and achieve the same result.

Dirk Nowitzki didn't have an obvious co-star for the 2011 Mavericks but won a championship based on the collective efforts of players like J.J. Barea, Jason Kidd , Deshawn Stevenson, Jason Terry, Shawn Marion, Tyson Chandler, and more. Teams around the NBA are built on depth nowadays, so maybe that's what Luka needs around him instead of being tasked to carry the Mavs to wins every night.

FadeawayWorld.net

