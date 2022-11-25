ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Road & Track

Lewis Hamilton's X44 Wins 2022 Extreme E Championship

Extreme E might be the most strange series in auto racing. Not only is it an all-electric rally raid championship, it is a championship that claims to raise awareness about climate change by driving through areas threatened by it and gets to those areas on a ship that also acts as a floating laboratory. It is fitting, then, that the year's championship came down to a battle between team owners with a strange history of their own.
The Independent

Formula 1: Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto resigns

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned and will leave his position by the end of 2022, it has been confirmed.The Italian, 53, has been with Ferrari since 1995. In a statement on Tuesday, 29 November, he said the announcement came "with regret.""I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set." "I think it is right to take this step at this time."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The QuestionsEngland performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchFifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to close
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
SkySports

Lando Norris: McLaren driver says he maintains 'faith' in team despite disappointing 2022 F1 campaign

Lando Norris insists he maintains "faith" in McLaren, despite warning the team "can't be satisfied" with their 2022 Formula 1 campaign. The 23-year-old Brit drove superbly to finish seventh in the world championship as the best of the rest behind the drivers of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, but McLaren were beaten to fourth in the constructors' championship by Alpine.
CarBuzz.com

Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R

UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
FOX Sports

Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years — four as head of the Formula One team — following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship. Leclerc opened with two...
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Elantra N TCR seals 2022 drivers' and teams' titles in FIA WTCR

•Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver Mikel Azcona has secured the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers' crown after qualifying at the Race of Saudi Arabia. •The Spaniard's title followed the success of his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz, who won in 2019 and Gabriele Tarquini in 2018.
SkySports

World Cup hits and misses: Cristiano Ronaldo has to let Bruno Fernandes take plaudits as Pepe pockets Darwin Nunez

Is there a more frustrating player to watch than Darwin Nunez? He's got it all. Yet blows so hot and cold. To coin a classic Paul Merson phrase, Darwin Nunez is like a bag of Revels. One day he's a delicious toffee - so succulent and silk. One day he's a sickly coffee chocolate - getting marked out of the game by a 39-year-old Pepe for Portugal, who became the third-oldest outfield player in World Cup history by replacing the injured Danilo.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.

