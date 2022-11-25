Read full article on original website
What Can We Expect From The Upcoming Formula 1 Season Now That the 2022 Season Is Over?
The car and driver F1 season is always an exciting event. But with the 2022 season now over, many are wondering what to expect from the upcoming Formula 1 season. Some say it will be more competitive than ever, while others believe Mercedes will continue to dominate the sport. There’s no way to know for sure until the first race has been run.
Lewis Hamilton Becomes Second Highest-Paid Formula 1 Driver, Earning A Staggering $45 Million More Than #10
Hamilton's salary, including his bonuses, is eye-watering.
BBC
Fernando Alonso 'very impressive' in first Aston Martin outing, says team principal Mike Krack
Fernando Alonso was "very impressive" on his first outing for Aston Martin, team principal Mike Krack says. The two-time champion, 41, had a day's testing for Aston Martin in Abu Dhabi last week to prepare for his move from Alpine for the start of next season. Krack said Alonso was...
Road & Track
Lewis Hamilton's X44 Wins 2022 Extreme E Championship
Extreme E might be the most strange series in auto racing. Not only is it an all-electric rally raid championship, it is a championship that claims to raise awareness about climate change by driving through areas threatened by it and gets to those areas on a ship that also acts as a floating laboratory. It is fitting, then, that the year's championship came down to a battle between team owners with a strange history of their own.
Formula 1: Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto resigns
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned and will leave his position by the end of 2022, it has been confirmed.The Italian, 53, has been with Ferrari since 1995. In a statement on Tuesday, 29 November, he said the announcement came "with regret.""I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set." "I think it is right to take this step at this time."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The QuestionsEngland performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchFifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to close
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
SkySports
Lando Norris: McLaren driver says he maintains 'faith' in team despite disappointing 2022 F1 campaign
Lando Norris insists he maintains "faith" in McLaren, despite warning the team "can't be satisfied" with their 2022 Formula 1 campaign. The 23-year-old Brit drove superbly to finish seventh in the world championship as the best of the rest behind the drivers of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, but McLaren were beaten to fourth in the constructors' championship by Alpine.
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R
UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
FOX Sports
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years — four as head of the Formula One team — following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship. Leclerc opened with two...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Elantra N TCR seals 2022 drivers' and teams' titles in FIA WTCR
•Hyundai Elantra N TCR driver Mikel Azcona has secured the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers' crown after qualifying at the Race of Saudi Arabia. •The Spaniard's title followed the success of his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz, who won in 2019 and Gabriele Tarquini in 2018.
Lewis Hamilton Hooned a Rented R34 Skyline and Its Owners Aren’t Happy
Apparently, ripping huge donuts in a rented, modified JDM legend is against rental policy.
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Cristiano Ronaldo has to let Bruno Fernandes take plaudits as Pepe pockets Darwin Nunez
Is there a more frustrating player to watch than Darwin Nunez? He's got it all. Yet blows so hot and cold. To coin a classic Paul Merson phrase, Darwin Nunez is like a bag of Revels. One day he's a delicious toffee - so succulent and silk. One day he's a sickly coffee chocolate - getting marked out of the game by a 39-year-old Pepe for Portugal, who became the third-oldest outfield player in World Cup history by replacing the injured Danilo.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
