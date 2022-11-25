ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
worldboxingnews.net

Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi

Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
Yardbarker

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.

