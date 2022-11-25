Read full article on original website
Related
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
FIFA Rules That Cristiano Ronaldo Did NOT Touch The Ball As Portugal's First Goal In Win Over Uruguay Is Given To Bruno Fernandes
Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored himself and was therefore given the goal by the stadium announcer. FIFA initially agreed but later ruled otherwise.
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect
World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
Yardbarker
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter
The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
NME
Spice Girls’ Mel C “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at Qatar World Cup as LGBTQ+ ally
Melanie C has said she “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an LGBTQ+ ally. The host nation has faced widespread condemnation over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the tournament.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Taliban bosses ‘made MILLIONS helping to build Qatar World Cup stadiums with construction deals’
TALIBAN bosses have made a fortune helping to build stadiums in Qatar ahead of the World Cup sources have claimed. Developers are said to have paid millions to senior officials of the ruthless militant group in order to use heavy construction machinery. A source from the Taliban's office in Doha...
Comments / 0