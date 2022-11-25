Bella Hadid is living out every girl’s glam fantasy of having their hair and body dripping in Swarovski crystals. The model took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes reveal of the work it took to drape every inch of her body and hair in iconic diamond crystals. Hadid is serving as the brand’s muse and got into the glitzy glam for its most recent holiday campaign. Through the snaps, you’ll see her neck and wrist on top-tier glacier gleam. It took a team of seven people to individually place the jewels over the extra exposed parts of her body and through her slicked-back ballet bun. The gems also cover the entire silhouette of her sheer, nude catsuit. With all the crystal details, we need a closer view of the Swarovski detailed manicure to marvel over for more inspiration.

1 DAY AGO