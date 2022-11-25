ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week 13: That’s All Folks!

Well, Spartan fans, the end of the 2022 football season has officially been reached. Michigan State’s loss to Penn State on Saturday in combination with a few other results means that it will likely be a very, very quiet holiday season for MSU football fans. If you want the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State hockey moves up to No. 13 in rankings after sweeping Miami (OH)

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has entered this week at No. 13 in the USCHO Top-20 poll. This past weekend, MSU swept Miami (OH) on the road. In Friday’s 5-3 victory, junior right wing Jeremy Davidson had four points when he scored two goals. He also assisted both fifth-year senior defenseman Cole Krygier and graduate left wing Miroslav Mucha.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Portland Preview

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. No. 12 Michigan State (4-2), No. 26 (Kenpom) The Spartans picked up a crucial victory against Oregon in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) despite mounting adversity. This win will prove crucial because while both teams currently have seemingly endless injuries, only one team would necessarily add a tally to the win-column and secure the confidence-boost and affirmation of their mental toughness and ability to persevere.
PORTLAND, OR
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State falls short to Penn State in final quest for bowl bid, Malcolm Jones reinstated

Whether or not this was the last game played for Michigan State this season, the team will have some downtime to reflect on what was overall a disappointing product in 2022. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in Happy Valley on Saturday by a final score of 35-16 in a contest that was closer than what the final score reflected. The Spartans’ bowl game fate is now out of their hands, but head coach Mel Tucker didn't rule out playing in the postseason if invited.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Thank you for everything, The Only Colors community

This is bittersweet for me. I am sure this is also out of nowhere for those of you who have gotten used to me as a steady presence on this excellent website. With that said, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal leaving The Only Colors. My last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 30.
EAST LANSING, MI

