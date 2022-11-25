The Last Inning (Nov. 24, 2022): Spotlighting South Florida-Committed Karhys Peirce, Happy Thanksgiving, Adam Sandler & Peacemaker

Read full article on original website
Spotlight on… Big-Ten Bound 2023 Lauren Hardy Who Shows That Hard Work (& Patience) Pays Off
You would’ve thought Lauren Hardy, a top senior from the East Coast, would’ve been set for a career in basketball knowing her family background. Her father, Barry Hardy, was a three-time NAIA Slam Dunk Champion (1990-93) during his standout playing career for BYU-Hawaii and went on to be a player for the world famous Harlem Globetrotters from 1993 to 1999 and 2006.
Opinion Piece: Really?… Is Male/Female Inequity in Facilities Still a Thing?!?
There’s no doubt that women’s sports are continuing to grow. The new network already has partnerships with the Women’s NBA, Ladies Pro Golf, U.S. Ski and Snowboard and others… with the launch beginning next month (Jan. 2023), we’ll see if fastpitch softball gets added into the programming heading into this upcoming spring.
REWIND: Always Learning, UT-Arlington’s Kara Dill Ready for New Challenges as Head Coach
This article originally appeared on Extra Inning Softball in September 2022. Not many college softball coaches can lay claim to the coaching trees that Kara Dill can. The new UT-Arlington head coach played at Kentucky under Rachel Lawson, then saw the coaching side of the Wildcats’ program as a volunteer assistant. She went on to serve a stint on the coaching staff at LSU under Beth Torina before spending the last six seasons as an assistant at Texas A&M under Jo Evans.
Ohio State is No. 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC
Ohio State was No. 5 on Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. That game was 24-20 heading into the fourth quarter and 31-23 with 7:23 to go before Michigan blew it open. “It was talked about...
