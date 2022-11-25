Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
The Ringer
Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Crash the Top 5. How High Can They Climb?
The Kansas City Chiefs (+430, according to FanDuel) are new Super Bowl favorites in the AFC after 12 consecutive weeks behind the Buffalo Bills (+450), and no other team in the AFC has better than 15-to-1 odds to win the Lombardi. But we’re bucking the Vegas trend and sticking with the Eagles as our top team through 12 weeks, though the NFC race is narrowing. The rest of the league is playing catch-up as we enter Week 13. Now, on to the rankings.
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups
An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
The Ringer
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
The Ringer
Who Stays and Who Goes in 2023? Plus, More NFL Week 12 Takeaways.
Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones after Week 12 of the NFL season to run through a list of players and coaches and predict whether they will still be with the same team next season, as well as share other takeaways from the weekend of games. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest:...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
The Ringer
The BS NBA Power Poll, USMNT Survives, and 2022 NFL Gambling Lessons
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his Quarterly NBA Power Poll for all 30 teams (2:09). Then, Bill is joined by Chris Ryan and Steve Ceruti to discuss USA’s stressful World Cup victory over Iran, Christian Pulisic’s injury, USA superstar Tyler Adams, a look ahead to USA’s match with the Netherlands, and more (42:13). Finally, Bill talks with Warren Sharp about gambling trends unique to the 2022-23 NFL season (1:20:11).
The Ringer
Steelers-Colts Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their bets from Sunday. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and the Steelers and making their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Check-In, Plus Jason Flynn on World Cup Performers and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing Mike’s stance that breakers are a vital component to the hobby (01:06). Then, they go over some of the top performers in Week 12 of the NFL, including Christian Watson and Josh Jacobs (12:48). After, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United joins to discuss everything that’s gone on in the World Cup, and whose cards have risen in stock during the tournament (28:25). After that, Asher and Andrew from the Double A Podcast join from Bleecker Trading in New York to discuss their Kids’ Trade Night event this weekend (54:14). Finally, they end the episode with your mailbag questions (59:25).
The Ringer
Week 12 Winners, Losers, and the Mike White Resurrection
We recap Week 12 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, we break down Josh Jacobs’s legendary day and RB1 campaign, give out the Trading Places Award to Mike White and Zach Wilson, discuss the Russell Wilson disaster, figure out the most fraudulent team in the AFC, say how proud we are Trevor Lawrence, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
The Ringer
Daniel Jones Looks Ahead to the Commanders
(8:37) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses his Thanksgiving Day experience, facing the Cowboys this season, and what’s at stake in back-to-back games against the Washington Commanders. (24:24) — CP THE FANCHISE: CP of KnicksFanTV joins the show to discuss how the Knicks are positioned for the...
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 13
(03:05) - RB Targets. Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck.
The Ringer
NBA Quarter-Mark Check-In, Plus Reacting to a Wild Night of Games
Verno and KOC recap some of the exciting games from last night, including Lakers-Pacers, Magic-Nets, and more (02:05). While discussing the Wizards-Timberwolves game, KOC mentions that Tim Connelly could have other moves in mind to fix the struggling T-Wolves (20:41). In looking at the Thunder-Pelicans game, they discuss two of the league’s up-and-coming stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson (28:54). They also discuss the Celtics’ blowout win against the Hornets and the 76ers sneaking by the Hawks. The guys lastly discuss teams that are and aren’t playing up to expectations (46:57).
The Ringer
What’s Behind the Exploding Prices of Pro Sports Franchises?
On Wednesday, September 21, Robert Sarver, the embattled owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, announced that he would be looking into selling his teams. He didn’t sound altogether pleased about the development—in the statement he blamed “our current unforgiving climate” for forcing him to explore a sale—though it’s hard to believe he can really be all that upset. Today Forbes estimates the value of the Suns at $2.7 billion. Others, however, think the Suns’ final selling price could be as high as $4.5 billion. Sarver purchased a controlling interest in the Suns at a valuation of $401 million, in 2004.
The Ringer
Are the Pats on the Treadmill of Mediocrity? Plus, Doug Kyed on the Stretch Run of the NFL Season.
Brian shares his Fast Five thoughts on the Patriots following their Thanksgiving night loss to the Vikings, and what the future may hold for the team (0:30). Then, he chats with PFF’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots remaining schedule, their chances of making the playoffs, news from the rest of the league, and more (15:00). Finally, Brian reacts to the Celtics’ comfortable win over the Wizards and where this team ranks among recent memorable Celtics teams (42:00).
The Ringer
The Tua Story With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Plus Herbert, Burrow, Lawrence’s Best Wins, and Ohio State vs. Alabama for Outrage
Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from the NFL weekend (0:45) before he is joined by Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss his first year of broadcasting, Tua Tagovailoa’s growth as a QB, the two distinct phases of Ryan’s NFL career, stories, rapid-fire questions, and more (12:41). Next Ryen talks about Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, and what the polls will do with Alabama and Ohio State after the college football weekend (45:17), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:29).
The Ringer
Can the Pats Fix Their Josh Allen Problem?
Brian starts by giving out three things the Pats need to keep in mind in their upcoming game against the Bills (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ continued dominance, Jayson Tatum at the peak of his powers, whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team, and more (16:00). Lastly, Brian takes some calls and takes stock of the Red Sox’s offseason so far (43:00).
The Ringer
Mike White Mania Continues, the Giants Race to Wild Card Just Got More Interesting, and Trivia
(1:10) — JETS: Mike White returns to the starting lineup and leads the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Bears. Will Zach Wilson get another shot to start?. (8:37) — GIANTS: Following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, the Giants prepare for the red-hot Commanders for playoff positioning.
