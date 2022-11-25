ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK State gets back to work against up-and-down Tulsa

Following a two-game getaway to the Bahamas and nearly a week to recover, Oklahoma State gets back to action Friday night when it hosts Tulsa in Stillwater.

The Cowboys (3-2) split its games in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament, losing to UCF last Friday before defeating DePaul two days later.

After returning home, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said his team needs to build on strong starts.

“We haven’t finished well, so that’s something we have to get better at, but we’ve started off every game pretty strong,” Boynton said Tuesday. “Now, it’s about sustaining that, and then, ultimately, how to finish.”

Much of that could fall on the shoulders of Avery Anderson III (13.4 points) and Kalib Boone (10.6), who lead Oklahoma State’s attack.

The 6-foot-9 Boone joins 7-foot-1 Moussa Cisse, who’s averaging 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 blocks, in forming a low-post presence with which opponents need to contest.

“We know that we still have one of the best post offensive players in the country, and when Kalib Boone plays well, we have a lot of success,” Boynton said. “(And) if our team was 5-0 right now, I think (Moussa would) be getting more national conversation about the way he’s been playing.”

Tulsa (2-3), under first-year coach Eric Konkol, is coming off a 1-2 showing and fourth-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina. After Beating Loyola Chicago 85-66 in the first round, the Golden Hurricane lost to Charlotte and then Murray State on Sunday to close out the event.

Sam Griffin (18.0 points) leads four Tulsa players averaging double-figure scoring. He hit 10 of 25 (40 percent) his 3-point shots in the three games at Myrtle Beach.

Bryant Selebangue, who had a double-double against Murray State (14 points, 11 rebounds), is averaging 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. He has helped the Golden Hurricane cope with the absence of Nikita Konstantynovskyi (foot).

Tim Dalger (12.0) and Brandon Betson (11.4) are the other Tulsa players averaging double-figure scoring.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 72-37.

–Field Level Media

