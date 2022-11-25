ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bantof, London, review: A new generation of Soho hangout with cocktails that tell a story

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154nPu_0jN5xGi800

Strolling into Bantof, you can immediately see yourself spending the whole night there. Smooth-edged, art deco drinks shelves glow gold; a thick slab of tawny marble tops a carefully buffed bar; mirrored portions of wall glint in the corner; and velvet-smooth, forest-green banquettes invite you to lounge next to complete strangers. The first impression is of a particularly slick cocktail bar, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

It may have the polish of a swanky member’s club, but in fact this two-level hangout’s owners want to bring back the spirit of historic Soho – a place for art, late nights, networking and, dare we say it, bad behaviour. The star of the show is its cocktail menu, with ever-changing creations alongside house classics including a gin martini and espresso-based cocktail.

Kinks are still being worked out, however; on our visit, the Doublewood Old Fashioned is a little too “doubled” with the strong scent and taste of sandalwood, oud-y enough to be a Middle Eastern airport’s duty free fragrance section. More exciting is the chilli-topped Margarita Verde, fizzing with capsaicin; a strawberry-laced Negroni; and the pineapple-infused Pina Quintas. Each drink is prettily served in delicate, minimalist glass tumblers and Nick and Nora glasses; the flavour pairings well thought out, with some conversation-starting choices on the menu.

There’s also food, and plenty of it. We start with the house taramasalata, as recommended by the charismatic bar manager. Even for this fish-roe connoisseur, it doesn’t disappoint – freshly blended, creamy and tangy, served with dense brown bread on a Scandi-feel platter. Just as good is a purer-than-the-driven-snow burrata with oil-drizzled heritage tomatoes in bright greenhouse colours. Both mix well with our savoury-leaning cocktail choices.

We move on to a series of tiny sliders, called “Rainbow Mini Burgers” on the menu – these come in chicken and vegan style, some with cute green buns, a nice touch given today’s dining habits. A generous black truffle pizza is generous with truffle oil and slivers of mushroom, and would have been more than enough between the two of us on its own to soak up the cocktails we’ve sunk so far (three chic mocktails also have you covered if you wish to switch back to low and no).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh5dd_0jN5xGi800

A key idea of the owner is that art will be shown upstairs, with pieces on sale to support London ’s emerging artists. At the moment, Bantof is showcasing the work of painter Pitca, renowned for work inspired by toxic masculinity, fairytales and the LGBTQ+ community. DJ sessions make it more of a party on Fridays and Saturday nights, but weeknights are a great time to put the world to rights with a good friend.

Look out for the developing “Soho Stories” section of the cocktail menu. Inspired by artists and flaneurs who have swanned around or worked in the area, they are designed to tell a story unique to this devilish late-night district. The idea wasn’t fully developed on our early-days visit, but this feels like the direction Bantof should go in – channelling the local characters and one-offs who have left their mark on this grid of streets.

If it plays its cards right, this will become a legendary pre or post-night-out hangout, a place to stop by, soak up the style and line your stomach with some fresh and delicious sharing plates.

Bantof | 31 Great Windmill St, London W1D 7LW | 077033 32611 | bantof.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in childhood local store he used to steal from

Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly. The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session. In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.Continuing...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Queen Consort ditches traditional ‘ladies-in-waiting’ in favour of ‘companions’ in modern move

The Queen Consort has announced she won't be having the traditional 'ladies-in-waiting' - but instead, six 'companions' who travel around with her.The move is thought to help 'modernise' the monarchy, and the new roles will be slimmed down to include 'support and company'.Some of her friends including Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, are all taking up the role, and will be appearing alongside Camilla as early as Tuesday (29 November).Queen Elizabeth's former ladies-in-waiting will now be known as 'ladies of the household'.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedUnion leaders warned 'there simply isn't the money' to meet pay rise demandsChina: Thousands protest Covid lockdowns after deadly Urumqi fire
The Independent

The Traitors review: Claudia Winkleman’s new deception game might not be very Christmassy, but it sure is fun

You know that moment on Christmas Day when your well-intentioned post-dinner game of Monopoly has been derailed by one family member, slightly slurring their words, accusing the rest of you of cheating? The Traitors, BBC One’s new reality competition series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is the TV version of that. Deception, lying and trickery are key to this new format, a high-budget reinvention of party games like Werewolf or Mafia, mixed with the grand castle setting of Cluedo.As with any new board game, the show opens with a complicated set of rules. A group of 22 complete strangers from...
The Independent

William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony

Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.William and Kate begin their first official overseas trip since the death of the Queen with a welcome event outside Boston City Hall attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor.From Speaker’s Corner the couple will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by...
The Independent

Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates

Hugh Grant has revealed that he actually hates one of his most iconic scenes from the Christmas favourite, Love Actually. Speaking at ABC's reunion for the cast, the actor said he found the Downing Street dance scene to be "excruciating."His character, David the prime minster, dances around the halls of Number 10 to "Jump," the Pointer Sister's hit song.Director Richard Curtis said Grant "kept saying no" when the time came to shoot the now-adored scene. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship in Tirana ceremonyLove Actually stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reunite for anniversary specialTrailer gives first look at Channel 4’s Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Second Trailer Reveals First Look at Princess Peach, Donkey Kong

Making its way from arcade screens to the big screen, the second trailer for Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives a first look at Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.  The action-comedy, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, is the first animated film based on Nintendo’s wildly popular video game. The movie, written by Matthew Fogel, features a star-studded ensemble including Christ Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Issa Rae, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Take The Hollywood Reporter's Entrepreneurs Survey'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'...
The Independent

Camilla appoints ‘Queen’s companions’ and her first equerry

The women who will support the Queen Consort as she carries out her key official and state duties have been announced by Buckingham Palace.Camilla, 75, is to have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, in addition to her private secretary and deputy private secretary, Buckingham Palace said.They are Camilla’s trusted friends Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated peer.The sixth is Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick, whose husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020...
The Independent

Rolling Stones demand Shein clothing line is pulled after exploitation scandal

Legendary rockers the Rolling Stones have asked for a Shein clothing line featuring the band to be terminated after it was alleged the fast-fashion brand uses factories that exploit workers.Last week the Chinese company announced a “licensed collection honouring the legendary rock band”, featuring clothing emblazoned with the famous Rolling Stones tongue-and-lips logo.But an undercover investigation by Channel 4 revealed that workers in two Chinese factories making clothes for Shein were working 18 hours a day for as little as 3p per clothing item. The documentary – Untold: Inside the Shein Machine – also unveiled that workers must work weekends and only...
The Independent

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie reveals ‘first time she’s ever felt beautiful on screen’

Gwendoline Christie has spoken about how the hair and makeup team on Netflix’s hit series Wednesday made her feel “beautiful” for the first time on screen.The British actor, best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, stars as Nevermore principal Larissa Weems in the new Addams Family adaptation.Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the series, Christie expressed her gratitude to American costume designer Colleen Atwood for her work on the character.“It is the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful on screen,” she said.“Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy