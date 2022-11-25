Can the U.S. beat the odds on Black Friday

As the U.S Men’s National soccer team prepares for their Black Friday match with England, early odds are heavily in favor of England getting the win as according to some sports books, including the FanDuel Sports book, which has the U.S. at +500 and England -185. During Atlanta Soccer Tonight with Jason Longshore and Jess Charman, the two preview the match and discuss just how much England is favored over the U.S.

“Maybe this is a surprise, maybe this is not a surprise, “ Longshore says of the FanDuel predictions in which the U.S. is heavily favored as the underdog in the match.

“I would be offended Jason. That’s pretty vile,” Charman chimes in as she shares her thoughts on the predictions. They are “quite disrespectful to the U.S." And while some may believe that the odds being so heavily in favor of England due to their 6-2 win over Iran, while the U.S. ended their first match in a draw, Longshore and Charman both state that they are shocked but the betting odds. “Those numbers surprise me,” Longshore adds.

