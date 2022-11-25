Music & Friends Garage Sale At Music Box Supper Club On Saturday

CLEVELAND – The Music Box in will host the third annual Music & Friends Garage Sale Holiday Edition supported by Syndicate of Sounds.

This event showcases music, music and more music. Vendor friends will be selling everything from concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert t’s, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters, 45’s, and so much more! Returning vendors include photographers Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon, and Anastasia Pantsios; Sandusky Bay Poster Worksposter genius Sean Carroll; Cleveland authors Mike Olszewski and Deanna Adams. David Helton, creator of WMMS’s famous Buzzard will be joining the sale for the first time with his original art; Cleveland musician Floyd Longworth will have his unique music and pop art fridge magnets; Eroc Sosinski of Wish You Were Here and Resonators fame will be a first time vendor as well; “The Beatle Guy” Steve Madonna is returning, just to name a few of the over twenty vendors for the event. If you are looking for a set of dishes or pots and pans, you won’t find them here--unless KISS is featured on them.

The creator of this event, Susan Csendes, a long-time ticketing professional, started the event Innocently enough as a way to get her music off of her shelves and into other music-loving homes with a garage sale. Friends wanted to join in and rehome their much-beloved music memorabilia, and with all of her industry friends also not working during Covid, it turned into something very special for the vendors, a way to keep financially afloat. It was also a fantastic place for the community to come together and browse and shop and mostly hang out with others in the Cleveland music community.

While the live entertainment industry has started back up since the peak of COVID, things still are not “back to normal”. This is the chance to help local music industry artists continue to do what they love and bringing music to the Land.

This year’s sale will continue to help those in the music community with a suggested one dollar donation at the door, with proceeds going to benefit The 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Foundation (part of the Cleveland Foundation).

Syndicate of Sounds is an exciting new addition to the Music & Friends Garage Sale-Holiday Edition. The Cleveland-based technology company will be showcasing their true linear 5.1 surround sound immersive audio system named Déjà Vu! It will be like hearing your favorite music for the first time all over again. Syndicate of Sounds founder and chief developer Frank Foti will be on hand to demonstrate!

Music & Friends Garage Sale Holiday Edition takes place on Saturday, November 26 at Music Box Supper Club on the west bank of the Flats from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.