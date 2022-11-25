Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
Studio Ghibli Animates Adorable New Ad for Nisshin Seifun
It’s been a while since we were treated to a Studio Ghibli animated commercial for food manufacturing company Nisshin Seifun Group, but after seven years we finally have a new Konyara ad to enjoy. The revered studio is back with director Katsuya Kondo at the helm to produce an ad for the company’s wheat-growing and manufacturing sectors, and the 30-second video is as delightful as ever.
IGN
Atomic Heart: 4 Robots That Will Try to Kill You - IGN First
Atomic Heart is set in an alternate Soviet history world full of robots. They are each cleverly grounded in the lore of Atomic Heart - built by Facility 3826 to provide day-to-day help for the population - and definitely not going to try and kill you. Here, we’ll be taking a closer look at four of the many unique designs that developer Mundfish has created for Atomic Heart.
TechRadar
Starship Troopers is the perfect setting for this new sci-fi co-op shooter
Excellent news, citizen: developer Offworld Industries have announced a brand new cooperative FPS based in the dystopian sci-fi setting of Starship Troopers, made famous by the 1997 cult-classic Paul Verhoeven film by the same name. Due to go into early access in 2023 for PC, Starship Troopers: Extermination promises a...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 season 2 trailer reveals new Battle for Olympus mode, holiday skins
Overwatch 2’s second season and new tank hero Ramattra arrive on Dec. 6, and a new trailer for the free-to-play game’s new content shows what else players can expect in season 2. That includes a new Zeus-themed mythic skin for Junker Queen, Greek mythology-inspired skins for other heroes, a new Escort map, and the return of two classic Overwatch holiday events.
wegotthiscovered.com
Settling on the weirdest movie in a 10-film sci-fi franchise is a tall order, but we may have a clear winner at last
Any sci-fi franchise with designs on longevity is almost destined to become stranger and more far-fetched as it carries on, and that’s especially true when the entire property is predicated on a distant future where humans have been usurped by their simian counterparts at the top of the food chain. Needless to say, then, the Planet of the Apes saga has gotten pretty weird at points.
IGN
Grime: Colors of Rot - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Grime: Colors of Rot will be available on December 15, 2022, on PC, as well as debuting on PlayStation and Xbox as part of the base game. The Colors of Rot free DLC expansion for the action-adventure RPG Grime will feature new abilities, new weapons, new enemies, and a new area. Watch the new Grime: Colors of Rot trailer to see a host of fearsome creatures, combat, and much more.
IGN
Major Marvel Snap Update Fixes the Pool 3 Climb, Adds Multiple New Cards
A new Marvel Snap update has added a bunch of new cards plus a new way to earn them. The update, called The Power Cosmic, will add a number of new cards including Thanos, She-Hulk, and Galactus… and perhaps most importantly, introduces Collector’s Tokens. “We're planning to patch...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt has competition as a huge Japanese star steps up to the ‘Mario’ plate
It’s been reported previously that the other language dubs of The Super Mario Bros. Movie were deemed superior compared to the English dub. While fans continue to dunk on Chris Pratt for his performance of Mario, another huge star will be entering the ring to claim the title of the ‘best Mario performance.’ This time, it’s a highly recognized professional voice actor from Japan.
IGN
The Witcher Remake Is Getting a Big Change - IGN Daily Fix
CD Projekt Red has confirmed that its Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2007's The Witcher will be a fully open-world single-player RPG. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that the new DC film universe will be linked to future video games that exist in the same canon. Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming fps for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Go Back To Its Roots In More Than One Way
"Assassin's Creed" is returning to its roots with the upcoming "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Since the world premiere trailer, Ubisoft has revealed the game will be set in the ninth-century Middle-Eastern country of Baghdad and will feature Basim as the main character, 20 years before the character is introduced in "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." According to the news release, "Mirage" serves as an "homage" to the very first "Assassin's Creed" game.
IGN
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Official Gameplay Features Trailer
The 25th Anniversary title Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key celebrates the real-time tactical RPG with new effects and presentations from previous titles. Follow fan-favorite alchemist, Reisalin Stout, and her mischievous friends on their third summer adventure as they set off to investigate a group of mysterious islands that have suddenly appeared, adversely affecting the stability of their hometown, Kurken Island. Solve the mystery of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 24, 2023.
A New Godzilla Movie From Toho Will Be Stomping Its Way To Theaters In 2023
It has arguably never been better to be a Godzilla fan, as the beloved beast of destruction continues to be a hit with fans after so many years of wreaking havoc on the big and small screens. While there are several projects surrounding the infamous kaiju in the works, the talented folks at Toho have announced they have another movie on the way.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ director explains how SpongeBob SquarePants inspired game
The character director of The Callisto Protocol has explained how SpongeBob SquarePants provided inspiration for the new game. Glauco Longhi – who has worked on games including Uncharted 4 and God of War Ragnarök – explained how the new horror survival game, out this Friday (December 2), took unlikely inspiration from the beloved children’s animated TV character.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
