The UC Irvine Anteaters take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UC Irvine San Diego State prediction and pick. The San Diego State Aztecs look like a very good team, but they definitely missed an opportunity last week in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational. SDSU led Arkansas for most of the way in the third-place game but let a late lead slip away. Arkansas, under head coach Eric Musselman, is known for getting off to slow starts but then scrambling late to rally and win games in the final several minutes. That’s exactly what happened against the Aztecs, who fell to the Razorbacks in overtime and went 1-2 in the three-game Maui tournament. San Diego State had lost to Arizona in the semifinals, so it was important to boost the team’s resume by bouncing back and beating Arkansas. Letting that game slip away will reduce San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament seed. The Aztecs have to win their other remaining high-end nonconference games if they want to significantly improve their profile.

IRVINE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO