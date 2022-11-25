ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley’s firm take on USC football ‘revenge game’ narrative in Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the ‘revenge game’ narrative ahead of their Pac-12 Championship clash with Utah, per Antonio Morales. “This is not a revenge game,” Riley said. “This is not what this is. We played a really good football game, as did Utah up in Salt Lake and it was an elite […] The post Lincoln Riley’s firm take on USC football ‘revenge game’ narrative in Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: UC Irvine vs. San Diego State prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022

The UC Irvine Anteaters take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UC Irvine San Diego State prediction and pick. The San Diego State Aztecs look like a very good team, but they definitely missed an opportunity last week in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational. SDSU led Arkansas for most of the way in the third-place game but let a late lead slip away. Arkansas, under head coach Eric Musselman, is known for getting off to slow starts but then scrambling late to rally and win games in the final several minutes. That’s exactly what happened against the Aztecs, who fell to the Razorbacks in overtime and went 1-2 in the three-game Maui tournament. San Diego State had lost to Arizona in the semifinals, so it was important to boost the team’s resume by bouncing back and beating Arkansas. Letting that game slip away will reduce San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament seed. The Aztecs have to win their other remaining high-end nonconference games if they want to significantly improve their profile.
Utes get positive Dalton Kincaid injury update before Pac-12 Championship vs. USC

The Utah Utes are preparing for a huge game this coming Friday against the USC Trojans, with both teams squaring off for the Pac-12 title. One of the most notable storylines heading into this conference championship game is the status of Utes football tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was not able to finish last Saturday’s […] The post Utes get positive Dalton Kincaid injury update before Pac-12 Championship vs. USC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr

Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James gets surprising injury update ahead of Lakers vs. Blazers

Good news for the Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers — and it’s not because of the ankle injury he suffered on Monday. Instead, LeBron is only cited with the left adductor strain that caused him to miss five games before returning last Friday. […] The post LeBron James gets surprising injury update ahead of Lakers vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race

Patrick Beverley is going to be back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The 34-year-old has already served his three-game suspension for his altercation with Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton, and he’s fully expected to be back in the lineup against Portland. The question […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Reggie Jackson leaves game vs. Blazers with scary head injury

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers extremely shorthanded. They were without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall, just to name a few. Late in the first half of a back and forth game, Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson came crashing to the ground and hit the […] The post Reggie Jackson leaves game vs. Blazers with scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raheem Mostert addresses shade thrown at Jimmy Garoppolo, former 49ers teammates

Raheem Mostert has attracted quite the attention this week for a recent comment about the talent level of San Francisco that has since been interpreted as a shade towards his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, and Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But the Miami Dolphins running back tried to clarify his earlier statement during a recent interview with Greg Papa and F.P. Santangelo on KNBR (h/t Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News)
Alex Reyes and 3 closer options Dodgers must consider for 2023 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers feature an almost complete team. They do have some holes that need addressing at shortstop, centerfield, and in the starting rotation. And they have been linked to various players in free agency as a result. However, Los Angeles also needs to take a look at the back-end of the bullpen, as […] The post Alex Reyes and 3 closer options Dodgers must consider for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers land former All-Star to kickoff their free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding a new arm to their roster, with veteran right-hander Shelby Miller reportedly joining the National League powerhouse, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Dodgers in agreement with free-agent right-hander Shelby Miller, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2022 Shelby Miller used to be one […] The post Dodgers land former All-Star to kickoff their free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
