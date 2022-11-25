ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Fight With Apple Gets Tricky As Twitter Said To Be Rolling Out Blue Verified Only On iOS For Now

Elon Musk's Twitter is reportedly set to roll out its Blue verified service on schedule but it will be only available on Apple Inc's AAPL iOS platform at launch. What Happened: The service will be launched in the form of a Twitter iOS app update on Friday and will need to be approved by the Tim Cook-led company due to a standard app review process, reported Reuters, citing The Information's sources.
Benzinga

US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Alibaba, Nio Fall 2%: Hang Seng Opens In The Red As Traders Digest China Factory Data, Await Fed Chair Speech

Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Wednesday morning Asia trade after China’s November factory activity narrowed at a faster pace. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was recorded at 48 against a 49.2 reading in October, reported Reuters, citing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Alibaba and Nio stocks lost over 1.5% in opening trade.
Benzinga

Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy