Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Alleges 'Seriously Troubled Man' Kanye West Brought White Supremacist To Mar-A-Lago Dinner
Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, brought the white supremacist Nick Fuentes to dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club. What Happened: Trump referred to Ye as a “seriously troubled man” on Truth Social. He said Ye’s “been decimated in his business and virtually everything else.”
Benzinga
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
How Much Would $100 In Dogecoin Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To Levels When McDonald's Teased Elon Musk?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has spiked off and on prompted by the antics of billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Its most recent spike came over the Thanksgiving weekend when the cryptocurrency shot up on speculation that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Musk were working on upgrading the meme coin. The Investment: A similar...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Ukraine Central Bank Explores CBDC As A 'Key Element' To Raise Money, Buy Goods
A statute allowing the central bank to issue a CBDC that can be classified in the same category as cash or electronic money was signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2021. Since then, Tascombank disclosed plans to test an electronic hryvnia built on the Stellar network. And...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says He Secretly Donated As Much Money To Republicans As To Democrats
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried makes a startling revelation about his political donations. Bankman-Fried says he does not know how to code, therefore moving funds to Alameda through a "back door" was out of the question. Reeling from scathing criticism over his massive donations to the Democrats, the disgraced co-founder of...
Elon Musk's Fight With Apple Gets Tricky As Twitter Said To Be Rolling Out Blue Verified Only On iOS For Now
Elon Musk's Twitter is reportedly set to roll out its Blue verified service on schedule but it will be only available on Apple Inc's AAPL iOS platform at launch. What Happened: The service will be launched in the form of a Twitter iOS app update on Friday and will need to be approved by the Tim Cook-led company due to a standard app review process, reported Reuters, citing The Information's sources.
Oath Keepers Leader Found Guilty Of Sedition In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack That Tried To Overturn Trump's Election Loss
All five were reportedly found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the report. Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, reportedly includes in its ranks militia members who are current and retired U.S. military personnel, law enforcement officers, and first responders. Rhodes himself is a former Army paratrooper. The...
Elon Musk Lashes Out At Apple In Tweetstorm Over Threat Of Twitter App Store Ban: 'Do They Hate Free Speech?'
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk lashed out at Apple, Inc AAPL on the social media platform in a series of at 11 and counting tweets on Monday, accusing the iPhone maker of censoring its users and opposing free speech. What Happened? Apple is reportedly one of many companies that have...
US Stocks Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off
U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 30 points on Tuesday. The blue-chip index dropped around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,886.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 11,084.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,974.32.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.33% to 33,737.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.56% to 10,987.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 3,948.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares rose by...
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Fall 2%: Hang Seng Opens In The Red As Traders Digest China Factory Data, Await Fed Chair Speech
Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Wednesday morning Asia trade after China’s November factory activity narrowed at a faster pace. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was recorded at 48 against a 49.2 reading in October, reported Reuters, citing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Alibaba and Nio stocks lost over 1.5% in opening trade.
Apple Crowns App Dubbed As Threat To Instagram, TikTok 'iPhone App Of The Year'
Apple Inc. AAPL has announced the 2022 App Store Awards winners. What Happened: Apple announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, highlighting the games and applications that encouraged people to “engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”
Business Insider
Twitter continues to see a 'significant decline' in advertising losses: report
CEO Elon Musk attacked Apple, accusing it of censorship and claiming the company "mostly stopped" advertising on Twitter.
Amazon Seeks To Raise $7B Via 2022's Second Bond Offering
Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sell investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes, its second offering in the dollar market this year. Amazon issued senior unsecured bonds in up to five parts, Bloomberg reports. The most extended portion of the offering, a 10-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points over Treasuries.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0