Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
Yakima's Habitat for Humanity celebrates 199th home built
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 199th home build with a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, at 3 p.m. The home at 2912 West Arlington Avenue in Yakima will be handed over to the Iniguez family just in time for the Holidays. According...
Prosser Memorial Health hopes new hospital will expand health care services
PROSSER, Wash. - Prosser Memorial Health is building a new hospital in Prosser located off I-82. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Sollers said he hopes the new building will help the organization make health care more accessible in Central and Eastern Washington. The current hospital in Prosser serves communities...
Lower Valley Christmas trucks spreading Holiday cheer
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m. The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local...
Councilmember Byers hosting community forum in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima City Councilmember Patricia Byers is hosting a Community Forum on Thursday, December 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chuck Austin Place at 1630 S. 16th Avenue in Yakima. Byers represents District 3 in Yakima. She was elected to the City Council in November of 2019.
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
Goodbye Cyber Monday, Hello Giving Tuesday
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Today marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday - an event celebrated all over the globe in more than 80 countries. "Giving Tuesday is just that friendly reminder of thinking about individuals that are struggling to pay rent, struggling to get to work and back, struggling to find food, and Giving Tuesday is a way for people to give back and find their local charity and to give," Davin Diaz Associate Vice President of the Benton & Franklin County United Way said.
UPDATE: YPD 'cannot verify that shots were actually fired at the officers' in Sunday night officer-involved shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE. 11-28-22. 6:25 a.m. According to a Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) news release, no one was injured in the officer-involved shooting on November, 27. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Union Gap Police Lieutenant...
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
Holidays are coming up and that means it's time to decorate, here's some safety tips to remember
YAKIMA, Wash.- Decorating for the holidays mean putting up the bright lights around the Christmas tree, lighting up the fire and getting warm. However, it's still important to remember being safe when doing so. According to the Yakima Fire Department, 1 in every 4 fires during the holidays is because...
White Pass Ski Area to open for 2022 ski season
NACHES, Wash. — The White Pass Ski Area’s opening day for the 2022 ski season is set for Friday, December 2. As snow comes down and much more is expected, the White Pass staff is reportedly working around the clock to prepare the hill for winter sport enthusiasts.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Chorus join for Holiday Pops Spectacular
YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual holiday collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is returning December 4 in the Holiday Pops Spectacular. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with chorusmaster Justin Raffa in the Capitol Theatre, the family show begins at 4 p.m. The Sunday matinee performance...
After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department found a stolen vehicle Saturday night that was headed westbound on W Fremont Ave. When officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on, the driver sped off trying to escape police. Officers followed RCW 10.116.060, turning his lights and siren...
First-generation college student is YVC's Transforming Lives nominee
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College (YVC) has nominated Esmeralda Diera for this year's Transforming Lives Award. A former farmworker and a first-generation college student, Diera is pursing her dream of becoming a dental hygienist at YVC. In June of 2022, Diera earned her Associate in Arts Degree and began a...
NonStop Weather Alert for Tonight, the Snow Is Here....Drive Safe Tonight
Tonight, scattered snow showers through the region 1-2" of accumulation for the Yakima Valley, 2-5" for the Kittitas Valley, and little to no accumulation for the Tri-Cities. Chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. The temperatures actually increase in the Tri-Cities after 4 AM snow will change to rain/mix as the snow level rises to 2,700’ roads will be slick.
