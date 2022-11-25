ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selah, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima firefighters save person trapped for 5.5 hours

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Fire Department was joined by firefighters at the IAFF Yakima Training Center on November 25 for an entrapment emergency, according to the IAFF YTC post. Someone had gotten stuck after “the void they were in suddenly collapsed,” according to the post. As rocks and...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima's Habitat for Humanity celebrates 199th home built

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of its 199th home build with a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, at 3 p.m. The home at 2912 West Arlington Avenue in Yakima will be handed over to the Iniguez family just in time for the Holidays. According...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Prosser Memorial Health hopes new hospital will expand health care services

PROSSER, Wash. - Prosser Memorial Health is building a new hospital in Prosser located off I-82. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Sollers said he hopes the new building will help the organization make health care more accessible in Central and Eastern Washington. The current hospital in Prosser serves communities...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lower Valley Christmas trucks spreading Holiday cheer

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are once again spreading their colorful Holiday cheer. The trucks cruised through Richland last night and will be in Grandview on November 29, at 6 p.m. The big trucks decked out in Christmas lights and Holiday decorations are making their way through local...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Councilmember Byers hosting community forum in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima City Councilmember Patricia Byers is hosting a Community Forum on Thursday, December 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chuck Austin Place at 1630 S. 16th Avenue in Yakima. Byers represents District 3 in Yakima. She was elected to the City Council in November of 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Goodbye Cyber Monday, Hello Giving Tuesday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Today marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday - an event celebrated all over the globe in more than 80 countries. "Giving Tuesday is just that friendly reminder of thinking about individuals that are struggling to pay rent, struggling to get to work and back, struggling to find food, and Giving Tuesday is a way for people to give back and find their local charity and to give," Davin Diaz Associate Vice President of the Benton & Franklin County United Way said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-82 closed due to dump truck rollover

INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 6:27 p.m. Lanes headed west on I-82 are completely clear. The closure is down to one lane. NOVEMBER 29, 2022 3:30 p.m. A dump truck rollover on Interstate 82 has closed all lanes headed west around milepost 38, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
nbcrightnow.com

WA auditor's office finds questionable spending within TSD

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish School District is once again in the spotlight after the Washington State Auditor's Office found questionable spending habits in their last accountability audit published on November 21. The audit took place from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2021. The audit report stated that in...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

White Pass Ski Area to open for 2022 ski season

NACHES, Wash. — The White Pass Ski Area’s opening day for the 2022 ski season is set for Friday, December 2. As snow comes down and much more is expected, the White Pass staff is reportedly working around the clock to prepare the hill for winter sport enthusiasts.
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Chorus join for Holiday Pops Spectacular

YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual holiday collaboration between the Yakima Symphony Chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is returning December 4 in the Holiday Pops Spectacular. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with chorusmaster Justin Raffa in the Capitol Theatre, the family show begins at 4 p.m. The Sunday matinee performance...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First-generation college student is YVC's Transforming Lives nominee

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College (YVC) has nominated Esmeralda Diera for this year's Transforming Lives Award. A former farmworker and a first-generation college student, Diera is pursing her dream of becoming a dental hygienist at YVC. In June of 2022, Diera earned her Associate in Arts Degree and began a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

NonStop Weather Alert for Tonight, the Snow Is Here....Drive Safe Tonight

Tonight, scattered snow showers through the region 1-2" of accumulation for the Yakima Valley, 2-5" for the Kittitas Valley, and little to no accumulation for the Tri-Cities. Chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. The temperatures actually increase in the Tri-Cities after 4 AM snow will change to rain/mix as the snow level rises to 2,700’ roads will be slick.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy