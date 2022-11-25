ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NASA Cancels Satellite to Monitor Greenhouse Gases Due to Rocketing Cost

NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated. But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution but in different ways. NASA on Tuesday announced that its GeoCarb mission, which...
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says

Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined...

