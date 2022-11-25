Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Connecticut
Tech Companies Begin Rerouting Critical Chip Supplies to Trucks With Rail Strike Looming
DHL Global Forwarding says technology companies are among clients moving shipments to trucking with the risk of a national freight rail strike in December. Chips are critical to industries from tech to autos. The logistics company warned of hot spots of rail congestion in Dallas, Fort Worth, and El Paso.
NBC Connecticut
NASA Cancels Satellite to Monitor Greenhouse Gases Due to Rocketing Cost
NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated. But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution but in different ways. NASA on Tuesday announced that its GeoCarb mission, which...
NBC Connecticut
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
NBC Connecticut
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined...
Comments / 0