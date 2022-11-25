Read full article on original website
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Bankrupty Protection in the US
On Monday, BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending firm founded in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, United States. The proceeding also includes eight of the firm’s affiliates, BlockFi said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that its Bermuda subsidiary has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Bermuda for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators.
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking
Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
RBC Buys HSBC Business in Canada for $10.1b
HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, reported on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the locally-headquartered Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The acquisition, which is still subject to governmental and regulatory approval, will allow RBC to obtain 100% of...
Equals to Acquire Open Banking Startup Roqqett for £2.25M
Equals (AIM: EQLS), a provider of payment solutions to SMEs, has entered into a conditional agreement for the Acquisition of Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million. Announced on Monday, Equals agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be...
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
Kraken Agrees to Pay $362K Fine for Onboarding Users from Iran
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a violation of sanctions on Iran, agreeing to pay a penalty of $362,159. Announced on Monday, the penalty on the crypto exchange will settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations...
BlockFi Sues Sam Bankman-Fried over Robinhood Stock Collaterals
BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, is taking Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies to court for seizing Robinhood shares (HOOD) pledged to the crypto lending platform as collateral. The lawsuit came only hours after BlockFi filed for bankruptcy proceedings and also in the United States Bankruptcy Court...
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
Tipping Scale for Crypto Adoption: Usability vs. Accessibility
One of the biggest problems associated with the crypto ecosystem is low adoption. Despite quite a tremendous growth rate since its inception, just about 300 million people out of a global population of over 7 billion are crypto regulars. And, hence comes the all-important question. Which of the two main...
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
Paytechs of Canada Rebrands, Gains Mastercard, Square and Wise Support
Fintechs Canada, a rebranded Canadian fintech not-for-profit group, previously known as Paytechs of Canada, announced the newest additions to its member list on Tuesday. According to the press release, big industry names like Mastercard, Square and Wise have decided to support the latest push for a 'whole-of-government' approach in supporting the local financial technology industry.
Why FX Algo Execution is The Future
Algorithmic trading has evolved in sophistication since its beginning. For example, order slicing techniques (dividing a large quantity order into multiple orders, known as “child orders”) have evolved from very simplistic approaches (time based or a number of divisions) to more complicated approaches, which dynamically adapt to market conditions.
Tradesmarter Integrates TradingView’s Charting Tool into Wow Trader
Tradesmarter, a trading technology provider, has partnered with TradingView, a charting and social network platform, to integrate the latter’s charting tool into Wow Trader, its white-label trading solution platform. The update comes with over 80 technical indicators, different chart types and drawing tools, among other features, Tradesmarter said in...
Exclusive: Zenfinex Enters MENA with New DFSA License
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered FX and CFDs broker, has gained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to expand its services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. "Zenfinex's DFSA license will allow us to expand our professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region and...
Exness hires Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing
Exness strengthens its marketing executive team by appointing Greta Killyte as Head of Regional Marketing. She will be responsible for building Exness’ regional marketing strategy and leading its execution on a global scale. A data-driven marketing executive. Killyte has an extensive background in marketing, spanning from media strategy, planning,...
