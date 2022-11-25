Read full article on original website
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping
The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
MIT Researchers Introduce A Machine Learning Framework That Allows Cooperative Or Competitive AI Agents To Find An Optimal Long-Term Solution
Reinforcement learning is a machine learning method in which an artificial agent learns from its mistakes. The agent receives a reward from the researchers when its “positive” actions lead to the desired outcome. An expert-level performance is achieved when the agent modifies actions to maximize a reward. “Multiagent...
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society
The new gods are running into a bit of trouble. From the soap opera playing out at Twitter HQ, the too-big-to-fail bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency space, to mass tech layoffs, the past month has seen successive headlines declaring a litany of woes facing the bullish tech boyos in Silicon Valley and beyond.
Top Tools To Log And Manage Machine Learning Models
In machine learning, experiment tracking stores all experiment metadata in a single location (database or a repository). Model hyperparameters, performance measurements, run logs, model artifacts, data artifacts, etc., are all included in this. There are numerous approaches to implementing experiment logging. Spreadsheets are one option (no one uses them anymore!...
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
Dabeeo’s artificial intelligence and Maxar Technology together expand the global satellite data analysis market
Dabeeo, a South Korean geospatial information technology company based on artificial intelligence (AI) and Maxar Technology have partnered to enable Dabeeo to expand its domestic and international Earth Observation service business. Maxar is a space technology and intelligence company. The satellite data analysis market is expanding rapidly as space industry...
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
How Do Robots Use End Effectors?
End effectors are an essential part of robotics and are used for various purposes. There are different end-effectors, each with advantages and disadvantages. This article will discuss how robots use end effectors and the available types. We will also explore some applications for end effectors in robotics. What is an...
What are Large Language Models (LLMs)? Applications and Types of LLMs
Computer programs called large language models provide software with novel options for analyzing and creating text. It is not uncommon for large language models to be trained using petabytes or more of text data, making them tens of terabytes in size. A model’s parameters are the components learned from previous training data and, in essence, establish the model’s proficiency on a task, such as text generation. Natural language processing (NLP) activities, including speech-to-text, sentiment analysis, text summarization, spell-checking, token categorization, etc., rely on Language Models as their foundation. Language Models can analyze a text and predict the likelihood of the following token in most natural language processing jobs. Unigrams, N-grams, exponential, and neural networks are valid forms for the Language Model.
Meet ‘Magic3D’: An AI-Based Text-to-3D Content Creation Tool That Creates 3D Mesh Models With Unprecedented Quality
For a wide range of uses, including gaming, entertainment, architecture, and robotics simulation, 3D digital content has been in great demand. It is gradually making its way into almost every conceivable industry, including education, Internet conferencing, shopping, and virtual social presence. But not just anybody can produce great 3D material; it takes extensive training in the arts and aesthetics and 3D modeling skills. These skill sets need considerable time and effort to develop. Using natural language to augment 3D content creation could greatly aid in democratizing 3D content creation for beginners and accelerating professional artists.
Meet TAP-Vid: A Dataset of Videos Along With Point Tracks, Either Manually Annotated or Obtained From A Simulator
Imagine if we could study the motion of objects in videos by tracking their position and orientation and how different points on the object move. This information will be useful in making inferences about the 3D properties, physical properties, and interactions of various objects. So what is the most basic...
Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI – Member Recap from (ISC)² Security Congress 2022
A member recap of “Achieving Data Security and Analytics with AI” presented by Glendon Schmitz at (ISC)² Security Congress 2022. By Angus Chen, CISSP, CCSP, PMP, MBA. Amazon was charged with U.S. $887 million, WhatsApp U.S. $267 million and Marriott 18 million British Pounds for data breaches. The list goes on and on. Furthermore, organizations sharing data with third parties infringe on user’s privacy without consent such as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica cases.
Process sensors and advanced analytics efficacy
Process sensors are evolving to provide predictive analytics for process and equipment monitoring. Two examples show how process sensors were able to help users predict failure before they occurred. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help users gather more sophisticated data from process sensors for better insights. Process sensors...
