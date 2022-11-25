ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening.  On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby

SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog

While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA

