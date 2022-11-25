Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Porch pirates could be met with bait packages in Sacramento this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people are taking advantage of online deals for Cyber Monday, but porch pirates could also be planning to take advantage of those plans. Several police departments, including Sacramento Police Department and Citrus Heights Police Department, are taking a stand, protecting your packages and aiming to catch anyone who might steal it.
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
KCRA.com
60-year-old Rancho Cordova cyclist not expected to survive machete attack, suspect named
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A day after a 60-year-old bicyclist was “gravely” wounded in a Rancho Cordova assault, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s injuries are “not survivable.” Detectives have also identified the suspect who has not yet been located. James...
Police agencies warn about ‘porch pirates,’ offer tips to prevent package theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As online shopping increases during the holiday season, law agencies in the Sacramento area warn community members about “porch pirates” —thieves that take packages dropped off at homes— and offer tips on how to prevent this from happening. On Cyber Monday, the Placerville Police Department offered the following tips to prevent […]
"The most exciting call I've ever taken": Sacramento-area dispatcher helps deliver Thanksgiving baby
SACRAMENTO — "No call is routine." That's the case with police and firefighters, but it also applies to dispatchers.For one Sacramento-area dispatcher, a Thanksgiving shift turned into a special delivery that no one saw coming.Marissa Wittmann thought her night shift would be spent fielding lots of calls about turkey troubles over the holiday."I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if I delivered my first baby tonight?' And we all kind of giggled," she said.And in the wee hours after meals wrapped up, a woman dialed dispatch with more than just indigestion."I think the first thing she said was, 'I think I'm...
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
KCRA.com
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
KCRA.com
Hundreds of Sacramento's youth given free coats for winter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanks to the communities generosity, hundreds of Sacramento's youth will stay warm when they head back to school on Monday. Voice of the Youth, a Sacramento nonprofit organization, gave away 300 new coats on Sunday. "It is one of those things that puts a smile on...
Fox40
Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
KCRA.com
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
KCRA.com
'They took down all the cameras': Sacramento toy, collectible store hit by thieves ahead of Small Business Saturday sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andrew Leuong, the owner of Toy Fusion in Sacramento, takes pride in the nostalgia his shop offers to customers. “When people come visit, in a way, they go back in time,” Leuong said. He and his staff love bringing that joy to customers, who, he...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Video shows wrong way driver along Highway 99 North of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Video shows an alleged DUI driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 on Nov. 25. The California Highway Patrol responded to reports about a driver going the wrong way along Highway 99 near Elverta Road in the early morning hours. CHP spotted the vehicle...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night. The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. One victim is a 17-year-old male while the other is a 40-year-old...
KCRA.com
When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at...
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo to pay $300K to man tackled by police officer while filming 2019 traffic stop
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to local filmmaker and U.S. Marines veteran Adrian Burrell, who filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city after he was tackled by a Vallejo police officer while filming a traffic stop in 2019, according to the settlement obtained by the Vallejo Sun via a public records request.
