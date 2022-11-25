Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic
When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer. They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Benton gets road win over West Monroe
The Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Monroe 46-33 Monday in West Monroe. Marissa Schoth led Benton with 16 points. Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers scored 10 each. Schoth had six points and Sellers hit a 3-pointer as Benton jumped out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead. The Lady Tigers maintained the...
bossierpress.com
High school girls soccer: Parkway, Haughton win
The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up wins Monday night. Haughton defeated Bossier 8-0 at Memorial Stadium, and Parkway topped Huntington 11-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.. At Bossier, Alexis Cooper led Haughton with three goals. Natalie Nettles, Lowrey Lain, Dani Droddy, Mya Webb...
bossierpress.com
BPCC THEATRE WINS TOP HONORS AT TEXAS STATE THEATRE FESTIVAL
The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program’s production of the comedy, Sylvia, was honored November 11th with awards at the Texas Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in Carthage, Texas. The three-day festival of theatre productions from colleges and universities in Texas and Louisiana, hosted by Panola College, ended with an exciting awards presentation in the Q.M. Martin Theatre.
Lake Charles American Press
Tiger Woods pays visit to Coushatta golf course
Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Jonathan Cernek recently welcomed Tiger Woods to the Coushatta Casino Resort as part of the Notah Begay II Junior Golf National Championship. Koasati Pines at Coushatta hosted the event which featured the nation’s best junior golfers competing for the top honors in their respective class,...
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
2022 Independence Bowl Projections At End Of The Regular Season
The regular season has ended for the 2022 college football season, and we're really no closer to knowing who will be coming to Shreveport for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The 2022 Indy Bowl game will be played on Friday, December 23rd at 2pm. Tickets for the game are available now, even if we don't know who will be playing in the game yet.
KSLA
Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive. The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ktalnews.com
Owner loses battle to stop city from razing burned-out Texas St. building
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a historic building in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed in a fire in September has lost his battle to keep the city from tearing it down. A Caddo District Judge on Monday denied Marcus Hunter’s request for an injunction to stop the...
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
KTBS
Unrestrained man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash, speed and impairment suspected
GOLDONNA, La. - A Natchitoches man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night. According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, it happened just before 8 p.m. on state Highway 156 just east of Black Jack Road. Authorities say Curtis Johnson, 33, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
KTBS
Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
KTBS
One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
magnoliareporter.com
Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man
Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
Comments / 0