Bossier City, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Benton gets road win over West Monroe

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Monroe 46-33 Monday in West Monroe. Marissa Schoth led Benton with 16 points. Maddy Ryan and Tate Sellers scored 10 each. Schoth had six points and Sellers hit a 3-pointer as Benton jumped out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead. The Lady Tigers maintained the...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls soccer: Parkway, Haughton win

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up wins Monday night. Haughton defeated Bossier 8-0 at Memorial Stadium, and Parkway topped Huntington 11-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.. At Bossier, Alexis Cooper led Haughton with three goals. Natalie Nettles, Lowrey Lain, Dani Droddy, Mya Webb...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

BPCC THEATRE WINS TOP HONORS AT TEXAS STATE THEATRE FESTIVAL

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program’s production of the comedy, Sylvia, was honored November 11th with awards at the Texas Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) in Carthage, Texas. The three-day festival of theatre productions from colleges and universities in Texas and Louisiana, hosted by Panola College, ended with an exciting awards presentation in the Q.M. Martin Theatre.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tiger Woods pays visit to Coushatta golf course

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Jonathan Cernek recently welcomed Tiger Woods to the Coushatta Casino Resort as part of the Notah Begay II Junior Golf National Championship. Koasati Pines at Coushatta hosted the event which featured the nation’s best junior golfers competing for the top honors in their respective class,...
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

2022 Independence Bowl Projections At End Of The Regular Season

The regular season has ended for the 2022 college football season, and we're really no closer to knowing who will be coming to Shreveport for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The 2022 Indy Bowl game will be played on Friday, December 23rd at 2pm. Tickets for the game are available now, even if we don't know who will be playing in the game yet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive. The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport native leads hair department in 'Wakanda Forever'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime. As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city. She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Rough weather ahead Tuesday afternoon and evening

Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. Very warm, moist, and unstable air...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man

Impairment Suspected in Late Night Crash on LA 159 that Claimed the Life of an Unrestrained Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 24, 2022, that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 159, just south of LA Hwy 2. Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.
MINDEN, LA

