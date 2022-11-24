Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
It is the time for the Glen Rock Hose & Ladder Co. Annual Christmas Train Display. The display is located at the Hufnagel Public Library, 32 Main St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.There are 5 large layouts, N scale, HO scale, 2 O gauge and G scale layouts. Raffle Tickets, Drinks,and...
macaronikid.com
December First Friday
EVERYONE is invited to attend Downtown York's monthly First Friday in Historically Edgy Downtown York on December 2, 2022, presented by WellSpan Health. First Friday is a celebration of Downtown York, PA shops, restaurants, cultural venues and nightlife hot spots. From 5-9pm, downtown shops and restaurants host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment. As you are enjoying the First Friday happenings with your family, share your photos on Instagram and Facebook, @downtownyorkpa, #ffyork. Events and activities in BOLD are made possible this month thanks to grants from our First Friday sponsor, Wellspan Health.
macaronikid.com
Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!
Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
macaronikid.com
York County Tree Farms
Christmas trees-you choose and you cut, Precut Christmas trees, Living Christmas trees (to plant later), Christmas wreaths, Christmas boughs, garlands, Santa appearances, Christmas decorations, trees baled, saws provided, and winter wagon rides. The Family Tree Farm is located at 4688 Dairy Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Phone: 717-332-6365. Directions: We...
macaronikid.com
LINCOLN CENTER IS COMING TO YORK
December is right around the corner and that means the holiday season is upon us! The Appell Center for the Performing Arts welcomes all to experience the very best musicians direct from New York’s Lincoln Center in “Big Band Holidays” concert for the entire family. Take a...
Comments / 0