Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Giving Tuesday encourages greater community support for C.O non-profits
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “So Giving Tuesday is such an important day for nonprofits," KIDS Center Director of Development and Marketing, Ginger Theis-Stevens said Tuesday. "It’s a time for the community to just really connect with the heart of the community and give back in a way that’s just generosity from your heart.
KTVZ
Bend family struggling with challenges of ALS gets happy surprise assist
The Giving Plate and Bend Relo had a great surprise for Darin and Kelly Wittboldt on Monday - $2,500 for their costly battle with Darin's ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease), You can help, too, at their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/darin-ALS-fight. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
kpq.com
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
KTVZ
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
KTVZ
Owner of Bend’s Reptile Zone seeks help finding thief who stole several animals
A thief broke into the Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue late Sunday night and took several of the animals. The owner, Jeff Jensen, believes it may be someone he knows and trusted, and plans to post a reward.
kbnd.com
Bend Man Accused Of Weekend Hostage Situation
BEND, OR -- A Bend man is accused of Kidnapping and other charges after what police are calling a "hostage situation." Bend Police responded to a home on Alpine Drive, Saturday night, for a reported unwanted person. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Austin Michael Supica, reportedly refused to leave and threatened to shoot himself with a flare gun. Witnesses told officers Supica had been asked to leave earlier in the evening, but returned and forced his way inside.
opb.org
Judge sentences Ian Cranston to 10 years in prison for Bend nightclub shooting
A Deschutes County Court judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Ian Cranston to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole for the killing of Barry Washington Jr. outside a Bend nightclub in 2021. Judge Beth Bagley spoke to Cranston before announcing the sentence, saying she imagined he would...
Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr.
After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar. The post Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2021 fatal Bend shooting of Barry Washington, Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male
Bend police sought the public’s help Monday night in finding a 16-year-old Bend girl, considered missing and at risk, who reportedly left the city’s NE Second Street warming shelter with an unknown male during the evening. The post Bend police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old who left warming shelter with unknown male appeared first on KTVZ.
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. The post Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’
A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Suspicious Vehicle at Walton, Nov. 25
Deputies are seeking information regarding a vehicle that was abandoned at the Walton Post Office on Hwy. 126W on or around Monday 11/21/22. The vehicle is a dark gray or blue GMC Envoy SUV bearing OR Plate #682JKZ. Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Police: Suspect in 2 weekend assaults taken into custody after standoff
Bend Police say Sommmerset was taken into custody Monday night after a standoff at a trailer on Hunnell Road that lasted more than three hours. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray...
CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
Comments / 0