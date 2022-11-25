ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rundown on Friday’s non-US World Cup matches

By Ethan Sears
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at Friday’s non-USA World Cup matches:

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m., FS1

The Welsh look to build on their draw against the United States with three points against Iran, which was blown out by England, 6-2 in its opener.

Both sides will be in need of three points to be in position to advance out of Group B. Wales manager Rob Page will likely turn to striker Kieffer Moore, who changed the game against the U.S., from the beginning in this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7je3_0jN5pAhS00
Wales striker Kieffer Moore looks to keep the ball away from Tim Ream during the United States’ 1-1 draw.
AP

The question is whether Iran’s abysmal performance against England was merely an anomaly or a precursor to last place in the group.

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., FS1

The hosts struggled badly in their first game, a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in which the scoreline wasn’t quite as bad as the performance. Another loss would essentially knock Qatar out of the World Cup — the only host nation in history to fail to make the Round of 16 was South Africa in 2010. Senegal, which lost to the Netherlands in its first game, is also in desperate need of three points. It would be surprising to see either team settle for a draw here.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., Fox

If either side can get the win here, they’ll be in position to win Group A. The Netherlands are favorites, but Enner Valencia and Ecuador don’t figure to go down easily. It took some work from Holland to get by Senegal on Cody Gakpo’s 84th-minute winner and an insurance goal from Davy Klaassen in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Ecuador seemed to have a much easier time in its opener, albeit against a much worse Qatar team.— Ethan Sears

