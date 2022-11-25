Read full article on original website
Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits
British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
NBC Miami
Protests Against Covid Controls Erupt Across China
BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
NBC Miami
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
NBC Miami
As Railroad Strike Threat Lingers, Joe Biden Praises Unions at Computer Chip Plant
President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean...
NBC Miami
Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike
Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
NBC Miami
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Miami
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
