ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits

British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
NBC Miami

Protests Against Covid Controls Erupt Across China

BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
NBC Miami

‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says

Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
NBC Miami

Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike

Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
NBC Miami

Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy