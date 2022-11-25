Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
NBC Philadelphia
Spectator Invades Portugal-Uruguay Game With Support for Iranian Women, LGBTQ, Ukraine
A spectator ran on the pitch in the 52nd minute of Uruguay and Portugal’s Group H matchup at Lusail Stadium on Monday. They were carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
NBC Philadelphia
NATO Commits to Future Ukraine Membership and Pledges to Boost Winter Aid
NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world’s largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops. U.S. Secretary of...
NBC Philadelphia
Kremlin Denies Russians Are About to Withdraw From Nuclear Plant; ‘Ugly' Clash Erupts Between Kyiv Officials
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country must prepare for new missile attacks from Russia, while millions still remain without power as a result of relentless bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. "We...
NBC Philadelphia
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
