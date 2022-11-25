ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johanna Teder's hot shooting leads WSU over South Dakota State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder had 17 points and Bella Murekatete had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Washington State knocked off South Dakota State 61-41 Monday night in Pullman. The Cougs trailed 14-3 out of the gate, but an 18-5 run saw the Cougs...
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-31 in Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on...
