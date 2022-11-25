Read full article on original website
U.S. Will Help Repair Decimated Ukraine Electric Grid; Rumors of Russian Mobilization in Kherson Grow
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Temperatures are plummeting in Ukraine as each day passes. The capital Kyiv can expect temperatures below freezing this week, with even colder weather in the countryside. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in places and severely damaged and compromised in many parts of the country.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits
British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
As Railroad Strike Threat Lingers, Joe Biden Praises Unions at Computer Chip Plant
President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean...
U.S. World Cup Team Pelted With Political Questions in Tense News Conference Ahead of Crucial Iran Game
A reporter from Iran's state-controlled Press TV criticized U.S. team captain Tyler Adams for mispronouncing Iran, and asked him how he felt about representing a country that "has so much discrimination against Black people." The coach and players seemed intent on avoiding political topics and keeping the discussion on the...
Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike
Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
