NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Will Help Repair Decimated Ukraine Electric Grid; Rumors of Russian Mobilization in Kherson Grow

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Temperatures are plummeting in Ukraine as each day passes. The capital Kyiv can expect temperatures below freezing this week, with even colder weather in the countryside. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in places and severely damaged and compromised in many parts of the country.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: MPs urged to ‘keep world awake’ to war, as first lady visits

British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.Ms Zelenska urged the UK to be a “leader” in her country’s bid for justice as she argued that the the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow’s aggression. She called for the formation of a special tribunal, saying: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned that those in the West must not “sleepwalk into...
NBC Los Angeles

‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says

Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
NBC Los Angeles

Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike

Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...

