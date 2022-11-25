Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Protests Against Covid Controls Erupt Across China
BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As Railroad Strike Threat Lingers, Joe Biden Praises Unions at Computer Chip Plant
President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike
Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Congressional Leaders Clear the Way for a Bipartisan Bill to Avert a Railroad Strike
Republican and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to pass legislation in the coming days to avert a nationwide rail workers strike, the effects of which could begin to hit the U.S. economy as soon as this weekend. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to bring the bill to the floor Wednesday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
Oath Keepers founder guilty of sedition in U.S. Capitol attack plot
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, and another leader of the right-wing group, were found guilty on Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, an important win for the Justice Department.
Comments / 0