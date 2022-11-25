ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says

The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
Protests Against Covid Controls Erupt Across China

BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike

Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.

