Related
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?
There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals 2022: All the best deals on Apple's most popular MacBook
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: Jump to... Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals are here, so if you're hoping to grab a great deal on Apple's most popular MacBook, you're going to get one more bite at...the apple...before the holiday shopping season rolls on. After Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are...
Rare Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the all-new Apple Watch 8 at Target
We’ve seen plenty of Apple Watch sales from Black Friday through today’s Cyber Monday deals, but rarely do we see a price cut on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. Target today is dropping the price $50, and you can get an Apple Watch 8 for $349.99 from Target (opens in new tab) in any color you choose in the 41mm size. The larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 is only $379.99, also an all-time low price.
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure
This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.
Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200
Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.
Don't tell my kid we bought him this Cyber Monday MacBook deal
When my kid started saving for his first laptop, he thought he’d be socking away $1000 for a MacBook Air (M1 2020), and so did his mother and I. Then came Amazon Cyber Monday deals, with a $200 price cut that brought his dream machine to $799, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity. Sure we can teach the kid to save, but we can also teach him to find a better price. Cyber Monday deals can make you a better parent, believe it.
Cyber Monday computer deals 2022: all the best PC and Mac sales
Here are the Cyber Monday computer deals you can buy right now. Cyber Monday laptop deals: jump to... There are still plenty of Cyber Monday computer deals to grab. With Cyber Monday deals going up across the internet, there's a lot to go through out there. And, every major retailer is offering savings on everything from budget PCs to all-in-one iMacs and the beefiest gaming rigs.
DJI Mini 2 drops to record-low price in Cyber Monday's best drone deal
The Cyber Monday drone deals have just touched down with a DJI Mini 2 discount that brings its Fly More Combo bundle down to a record-low price. You'll have to be quick, though, as the price cut is for today only. The $90 discount is one that aerial photographers have...
Where to find the best Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: A-Z of the top offers
If you're looking for a new mattress and a brilliant Cyber Monday mattress deal, then you’re in the right place. There are absolutely loads of offers available to shop, from all the best mattress brands, and generally speaking, they better or at least match the lowest prices of the year. The best sales tend not to stick around much past the end of the day. In short, now's a great time to buy.
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds: still so cheap on Cyber Monday it's criminal
I wrote about it last week and I'm back to hammer my point home as we near the end of the deals extravaganza known as Cyber Monday. Sometimes, a deal is so good, I literally cannot believe the pricing is real. On this occasion, I even emailed Cambridge Audio direct to check. But no, it's legit – and it's still live now.
Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale
Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
Cyber Monday Ring camera deals 2022: final deals on home security cameras
The Cyber Monday Ring camera deals are well underway, and we're seeing a host of excellent deals on the well-known home security and smart home kit. Black Friday has come to an end, but many of this year's best Ring camera discounts have rolled over into retailers' respective Cyber Monday deals.
Cyber Monday fitness deals: I'm kitting myself out to hit my 2023 workout goals
As TechRadar's resident fitness and wellbeing editor, I'm using the Cyber Monday deals to help myself and others get ready to hit our 2023 fitness goals. Normally, I've got a list: attend a certain number of yoga classes, deadlift a certain amount, complete a full set of 10 strict-form pull-ups, and so on. However, I've only got one explicit fitness goal in 2023: run a marathon.
