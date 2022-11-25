Mustangs eye third straight region title

Muhlenberg County has won back-to-back 3rd Region championships, and, despite a coaching change at the top, the Mustangs have designs on making a third consecutive trip to Rupp Arena for the Sweet Sixteen in March.

“Obviously, winning the region in back-to-back years is great, but now that is over and it is time to focus on this season,” said first-year head coach Aaron Morris, who takes over for Kyle Eades. “Our players have been able to see that what we do works for us, and we will continue working just like we have the past two years.