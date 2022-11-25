Read full article on original website
KTLO
Gassville City Council budget meeting Tuesday evening
The Gassville City Council will hold a budget meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Community Center located at 204 South School Street.
KTLO
Giving Tuesday marks 10th anniversary
Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, and local nonprofits and other organizations are taking part. The Food Bank of North Central Arkansas will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Giving Tuesday from 4 to 6. The Food Bank is inviting the community to make a $40 donation, which will provide 560 meals. The first $20,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by several businesses and individuals including Gretchen and Alfred Pedersen Veteran Endowment grant advisors Jason and Jessica Kirby, Anstaff Bank, the Mountain Home Lions Club, ASC Warranty, Century Bank of the Ozarks, Clark and Janice Fletcher, Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville and Walmart in Flippin. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot will be live at the Food Bank during the celebration with $700 in the Treasure Chest.
KTLO
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Regina Sue Mooney, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Regina was born on December 28, 1953, in Leachville, Arkansas, to Billy and Vetta Friend Parrish. She graduated from the Mountain Home High School in 1972. She married Randy on July 3, 1980 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated the College Station and Deli as well as the Pickers Flea Market. She enjoyed bowling, reading, watching game shows, the Wizard of Oz, and especially loved Christmas.
KTLO
MC Budget Committee to discuss Sheriff’s budget Tuesday night
The Marion County Budget Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the annex to discuss the Sheriff’s Department budget.
KTLO
Ronald Young, 81, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Ronald Young of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald Young died Sunday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Cheri L. McGinn, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Cheri L. McGinn of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cheri L. McGinn died Sunday at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Marion County Library reopens with limited access
The Marion County Library reopened this morning to patrons with limited access. The Children’s Department, back work room and restroom is still closed to the public until all repairs have been completed.
KTLO
Fulton Co. Shop with a Cop program seeking donations
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is seeking donations for the 6th annual Shop with a Cop program. Businesses, organizations and individuals may drop off donations to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located at 451 North Main Street in Salem. Donations may also be made out to “Shop with a Cop” and mailed to Post Office Box 436 in Salem.
KTLO
Clemie Allene Souza, 97, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Clemie Allene Souza of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clemie Allene Souza died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
‘Christmas in Cotter’ tree decorating contest going on now
The City of Cotter is once again hosting “Christmas in Cotter” in Big Spring Park.The event will allow families to decorate a tree in Big Spring Park for visitors to look at during the month of December. To enter, call Cotter City Hall at 870-435-6325 by Wednesday. The...
KTLO
Paula Ross, 66, Flippin (Roller-Burns)
Paula Ross, age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Paula was born August 16, 1956 to Joseph Dallas Adams and Velda Kreat (Kelley) Adams. Paula enjoyed quilting and painting. She stained glass and refurnished furniture. Paula also enjoyed going to auctions to find antiques. She was a devoted Jehovah Witness for many years and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.
KTLO
Tracy Dee Hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Tracy Dee Hall of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tracy Dee Hall died Sunday in Yellville.
KTLO
Norfork, Izard County begin bowling season at Driftwood Lanes
Two area high schools will begin the season by facing each other in Mountain Home. Norfork and Izard County will square off Monday at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Norman Lester Brandon Sr., 89, Gassville (Conner)
Norman Lester Brandon, Sr., 89, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1933, in Leachville, Arkansas to W.S. and Eva (Davis) Brandon. Norman was a very hard worker. He owned and operated Brandon’s Pallet Mill for many years. He loved the outdoors, being in his garden and spending time with his family. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Gassville Baptist Church.
KTLO
MH superintendent goes into more depth about recent threats made by students
In a statement released Saturday, Mountain Home Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Jake Long informed the public of threats made by two students in the district during the holiday period. Dr. Long recently gave more insight on the threats while speaking with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Cotter in Omaha tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. On the high school level, the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament continues at Omaha with both of Cotter’s teams meeting the host school. The girls’ game tips off at 5:30 followed by the boys’ contest. Three area...
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes 4 MH junior high teams at Marion
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes four of Mountain Home’s junior high teams on the road for an outing with Marion. The eighth grade girls’ game tips off at 4 followed by the eighth grade boys and both freshman contests. In other junior...
KTLO
Norfork School Board to meet Monday night
The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5. Items on the agenda includes an update on the baseball field renovation project, roofing project progress, and discussion and updates about the new HVAC project.
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
