Nov. 29 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday, and local nonprofits and other organizations are taking part. The Food Bank of North Central Arkansas will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Giving Tuesday from 4 to 6. The Food Bank is inviting the community to make a $40 donation, which will provide 560 meals. The first $20,000 donated will be matched dollar for dollar by several businesses and individuals including Gretchen and Alfred Pedersen Veteran Endowment grant advisors Jason and Jessica Kirby, Anstaff Bank, the Mountain Home Lions Club, ASC Warranty, Century Bank of the Ozarks, Clark and Janice Fletcher, Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville and Walmart in Flippin. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot will be live at the Food Bank during the celebration with $700 in the Treasure Chest.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO