A veteran-laden Whitesville Trinity girls’ basketball team went 13-12 last season, but the Lady Raiders figure to be young and inexperienced on the hardwood at the outset of the 2022-23 season.

“We lost four seniors who were key players last year,” said Trinity coach Emily Hernandez, whose biggest loss was leading scorer and rebounder Cassidy Morris (17.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg). “So, we are a team that is rebuilding.”