Seasoned Hornets look to contend

By JIM PICKENS Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Hancock County High School’s boys’ basketball program figures to make some serious noise in the 11th District and 3rd Region this season, as the Hornets return no less than 95% of the scoring and rebounding produced by last year’s team, which finished 15-17 and reached the semifinal round of the regional tournament.

“Getting to the semifinals of the region was good for us to build on,” Hancock County coach Mike Orr said. “The next step is try and get back and try and contend for the regional championship.

