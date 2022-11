Apollo’s girls basketball players run sprints during practice Nov. 4 at Eagle Arena. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Two seasons ago, Apollo High School’s girls’ basketball program was the cream of the crop in the 3rd Region, with the E-Gals earning their first regional title and KHSAA state tournament appearance since 1997.

Last season, Apollo (15-17) began a rebuilding process that will continue this season, according to coach Natalie Payne.