Coming off a 10-19 season that included a 15-point loss to Breckinridge County in the first round of the 11th District Tournament, the Hancock County High School girls’ basketball team is seeking to step up.

“We need to find success as a team and not depend so much on one or two players,” Lady Hornets coach Kevin Husk said. “We need to play at a good pace, keep the game up and down.with good pace — keep the game up and down”