ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420oT0_0jN5jSPq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziBK4_0jN5jSPq00
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

  • Sociologist and activist Frances Fox Piven warned the US about getting complacent after the midterms.
  • "I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told the Guardian.
  • She added that there is still a chance that the US could become a "fascist country."

A veteran sociologist and activist has warned that the US is still on the path to becoming a fascist country.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, Frances Fox Piven — an academic once targeted and threatened by far-right figures — warned that Americans should not get complacent after the midterms, where a widely-anticipated red wave for the Republican Party failed to materialize. The GOP, though, did take control of the House.

"I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told The Guardian. "The United States was well on the road to becoming a fascist country – and it still can become a fascist country."

The idea that America could come under fascist rule has been discussed, sometimes with reference to former President Donald Trump. For instance, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen warned in October that Trump is a standard bearer for corrupt dictator wannabes" and a "poster boy for fascism."

Piven is not the only academic who has predicted a fascist tilt to American politics in the future.

In January, noted political scientist Thomas Homer-Dixon warned that American democracy could collapse if Trump wins in 2024. In an op-ed in The Globe and Mail, Homer-Dixon, who describes himself as a "scholar of violent conflict," warned that the US is becoming "increasingly ungovernable." He also predicted that the US could "descend into civil war" if it continues on its current path.

While the 2022 election results mean the Democratic Party retains control of the Senate, Piven cautioned that there are many things still in place that might lead America down the path to fascism.

"There is the crazy mob, MAGA; an elite that is oblivious to what is required for political stability; and a grab-it-and-run mentality that is very strong, very dangerous," Piven told The Guardian.

"I was very frightened about what would happen in the election, and it could still happen," she added.

Piven added that in the years to come, there will be "vengeance politics" and attacks on President Joe Biden from the right wing — particularly in a Republican-controlled Congress.

"The MAGA mob is not a majority of the American population by any stretch of the imagination, but the fascist mob don't have to be the majority to set in motion the kinds of policies that crush democracy," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 122

Steve Danielsen
4d ago

From what I see, they are looking at the wrong people. These woke idiots are the ones we need to watch. They want to erase our history and our founding by overthrowing and refounding our country on their terms. This is the Fascism that lies dormant. The enemy is at our gates and we must defend what is left of this incredible nation. If our country is so bad, why are there so many people trying to break in but none trying to break out?

Reply(20)
27
William Dowd Bailey
4d ago

Every single one of us needs to crack a book and find out the true definition of fascism. This whole leftist argument is a shallow manipulation.

Reply(14)
11
ethical journalism
4d ago

What an epic piece of bull crap 99% of Republicans are for constitutional Republic government upholding constitution. The right fringe is less dangerous than the left fringe to our country. But good old lib media has to stir in racism, hate, guns, and j6. Nobody talking about summer of love with 23 dead, 900 police wounded, billions in damages and Michael Brown 3 times investigated crime being BS. Nobody talking about murder rate done by 13% of population on themselves and how to fix with opportunities, 2 parent homes, no man in house, 75% single parent births, mental health. Better to be circus barker and point to the clown than watch lion eat the audiance. Look thru news feeds and 90% articles covering Republicans are negative, but people still believe in solid families, peace, budgets, dedication, hard work, farmers, small business and American way.

Reply(15)
18
Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Mother Jones

An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
OHIO STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Business Insider

Business Insider

752K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy