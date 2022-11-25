ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K32h9_0jN5jDQB00

Thielen thought the postgame turkey the Vikings got was a little too dry.

As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night .

What ensued was pretty hilarious.

Thielen, upon trying some of the turkey, ended up covering his mouth and spitting it out on live TV. "It's a little dry," he said before locating a trash can. When you score the game-winning touchdown, you can get away with that.

That wasn't the only entertaining moment from the postgame interview.

Jefferson didn't eat any turkey because he had his usual grills on his teeth. After hearing that, Thielen joked that he "took his grills out before I ate it."

Cousins, asked by Melissa Stark how he'd celebrate this win — in reference to the viral videos of him wearing chains on postgame flights after road wins earlier this season — joked that he needs to call his dentist and get some grills of his own.

"Well he's got grills," Cousins said, pointing to Jefferson. "That's probably the next step. I need to go get some custom grills. I gotta call my dentist. I don't know if my dentist back in Holland, Michigan gets a lot of requests for grills, but I need to call him."

Lastly, cornerback Patrick Peterson, who wasn't part of the interview, ducked in and scurried off with a turkey leg.

The Vikings didn't have any fun after losing 40-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday. They got to have plenty of fun tonight — on Thanksgiving, no less.

They're 9-2 and will take on the Jets in Week 13.

Wayne Jaeger
4d ago

No offense to anyone. He just said his throat was dry and couldn't swallow. That's when he took the bottle of water . Great player.

