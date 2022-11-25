ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Florida State continuing to pursue Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard

The Seminoles have an opportunity to put together one of the top classes in the country during the 2024 recruiting cycle. While it's still early, #Tribe24 already holds six verbal commitments - including five-star running back Kam Davis - and the haul ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports.
